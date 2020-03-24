Yumna Zaidi shares title and OST of her upcoming drama

Yumna Zaidi is undoubtedly one of the finest actors in the television industry who is extremely versatile yet she is underrated. After giving us impeccable performances in the last few years, Yumna is all set to take on another challenge with 7th Sky Entertainment’s upcoming drama serial, Raaz-e-Ulfat.

The actress took to Instagram recently and shared the official soundtrack of the drama which is a soothing melody. Directed by Siraj-ul-Haque, the drama stars Yumna Zaidi and Shahzad Sheikh as Mushk and Irtiza in the lead pair.

Raaz-e-Ulfat appears to be a family drama where Mushk seems to be a sweet and innocent girl who dreams of building a life with Irtiza. However, like sandcastles on the beach, their dream of a perfect home will also be ruined by unfortunate turn of events.

The OST shows all signs of a love story in which tragedy hits hard. The drama also stars Gohar Rasheed and Komal Aziz. Is Gohar going to be that twist in the story? Well… we have to wait and watch.

Yumna has given us noteworthy performances like the scared and vulnerable Sila in Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, composed and confident Hajra in Inkaar, enigmatic and eerie Shakira in Ishq Zahe Naseeb and most recently the innocent and effervescent Mahjabeen in Pyar Kay Sadqay. All of the above mentioned characters explored new territories, however the last time we saw Yumna getting close to essaying a somewhat typical drama ‘heroine’ was in Dil Kya Karay. We surely hope we get to see her in an impactful role in Raaz-e-Ulfat.

Raaz-e-Ulfat will air on Geo Entertainment very soon.

comments