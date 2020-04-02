To top
2 Apr

Yuvraj Singh & Harbhajan Singh face backlash for supporting Shahid Afridi Foundation

by Entertainment Desk
Shahid Afridi

Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have unleashed a social media storm by lending support to former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi’s charitable foundation in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.



Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan both posted their appeals on Twitter, requesting people to donate to the cause. Yuvraj asked people to look out for each other, especially the less fortunate ones. Both of them praised Afridi for working hard in these testing times.

“These are testing times, it’s time to look out for each other,” Yuvraj wrote on Twitter in a call for funds.

 

 

Harbhajan urged people in a video message to contribute, and called on two other cricketers Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar to make similar appeals.

 

 

Shahid Afridi also appreciated their efforts and thanked them for sending out a message that love transcends all borders.

 

 

Read: Rishi Kapoor urges Imran Khan to change his approach to COVID-19

Little did they know their tweets will touch a raw nerve in India, where citizens even have a grudge if a sports star speaks in favor of a noble cause in relation to Pakistan.

 

 

 

 

 

Unfortunately during this undue criticism, Indians failed to realize that these sports stars must have donated to campaigns in their own country as Yuvraj mentioned his foundation YOUWECAN. They also fail to recognize that humanity has no religion and amidst a crucial situation like this when the whole world is suffering, we should not bicker about trivial matters.

Yuvraj Singh also responded to the backlash, expressing disappointment on this overreaction.

“I really don’t understand how a message to help the most vulnerable gets blown out of proportion! All I tried to achieve via that message was to help people in our respective countries by providing healthcare,” he wrote.

 

 

Shahid Afridi also came out in support of Yuvraj and Harbhajan, and shared that is “very sad to see simple messages of humanity getting misunderstood!”

 

 

At a time like this when the world needs to be united, it is unfortunate that some people across the border still believe in intolerance.

