Zaha by Khadijah Shah opens its retail doors to Karachi

At a time when fashion is living a somewhat lukewarm existence, with just lawn hovering on the horizon as summer’s favourite staple, it was refreshing to brush up on the various shapes and sizes of hight street styles at the launch of Khadijah Shah’s Zaha in Karachi. The new store, which opened doors at Dolmen Mall yesterday, witnessed a flurry of activity with the who’s who of fashion turning up in support. The opening also put out a colourful fashion show, managed by Frieha Altaf and attended by fashion enthusiasts.

One spotted designers Maheen Khan, Deepak Perwani and Maliha Aziz in the audience; a large troupe of social figures that will undoubtedly be shopping at Zaha, was also present along with top models and media.

The fashion show presented colourful tunics matched with color blocked pants and variations of scarves and dupattas. The theme followed a traditional vibe with all the models were dressed in large floral headbands and other traditional accessories with beautiful long extensions tied into old fashioned braids.

Talking to Something Haute on the sidelines of the event, Khadijah Shah gave some insights into the creative process regarding her two distinctive brands.

“I think when you’re an artist and a creative person in general, you constantly want to do new things. It’s just that with a single brand you have to keep a single thought. So, when you get the opportunity to do several brands, as I do with Elan and Zaha, it’s even more exciting because I get to do everything that I’ve wanted to do. It’s been very enjoyable for me.”

About the future of Zaha, Khadijah conveyed that her next plan is to work towards making the brand better and providing something different to the public.

Zaha is Khadijah Shah’s second brainchild, born years after the mega successful luxury wear brand, Elan. Established in 2006, Elan started as a luxury evening and bridal wear brand and has slowly transitioned into also offering a luxury prêt-a-porter line along with a seasonal lawn line. Zaha was created when Khadijah Shah parted ways with Sapphire and felt the need to start a high street brand of her own.

Over two years, Zaha has built itself as a high street brand that specializes in trendy colours, artisanal embroideries, and promotes everyday styles with its impactful and eclectic design. The brand was introduced with its first store in Lahore but had already generated a major customer base around the country with its online store. With this store, it has branched out to Karachi.

