To top
7 Apr

Zahid Ahmed rediscovers life during a strange night in ‘2 Sey 5’

by Syeda Zehra
Zahid

Zahid Ahmed’s most recent appearance in Digestive Showtime’s newly released short film — 2 Sey 5 — is a must-watch for those who enjoy the mystery genre with an element of surprise. The short, directed by Najaf Bilgrami, centers around a rich guy Kabir, played by Zahid, who gets stuck at the petrol station at night while he is returning from a party.

Though in the beginning you won’t be able to grasp the series of unfortunate events that are happening; his phone battery drains, the petrol pump doesn’t accept payment in cards, an accident happens, but all of these events lead to mysterious circumstances as if he is stuck in a loop. Kabir dreams about the scars from his past involving his mother as he gets out of his comforts. This world of inconvenience unlocks his hidden feelings, liberates him and gives him courage to accept his past.

 

Zahid

 

It is refreshing to see our writers using different languages in the narrative. Adnan Jilani’s character speaks in Sindhi and Kabir only catches up on relatable words. At one point he says, “these are God’s secrets son, being lost in life is just as important…” which sums up the story of the 2 Sey 5.

 

Adnan Jilani

 

Read: Daughter By Law is a heartwarming short film which redefines stereotypes

The climax of the story comes when the clock strikes 5 and Kabir finds himself in a different world altogether. The film starts with a quote by Rumi and concludes at mystic verses, summarizing how life is a journey of self-awareness, remorse, and rediscovery.

The short film also has a guest appearance by Jennan Hussain and stars Adi Adeal Amjad, Becks Khan, Najaf Bilgrami, Aniq earnest amongst others.

You can watch 2 Sey 5 here:

 

comments

Syeda Zehra

The author is Assistant Editor at Something Haute. A journalist by profession, the writer has a penchant for films, fashion and music.

Previous post
Maulana Tariq Jamil aims to finance his madrassah through fashion
Next post
Usman Mukhtar opens up about his wife, marriage, new drama & a lot more in Q&A session
You might also like
Zahid
I’ll be producing for Pakistani digital space very soon: Zahid Ahmed
January 8, 2021
Osman
Osman Khalid Butt claps back at troll talking about the ‘influence’ of showing intimacy on TV
January 8, 2021
zahid ahmed
“I had to become a woman to win Best Actor Male,” says Zahid Ahmed on the LSA win
January 4, 2021