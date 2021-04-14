Zainab Abbas feels thrilled to make her debut at Sky Sports

While women are still struggling to make a place for themselves in sports, Zainab Abbas defies the odds and becomes the first Pakistani female sports presenter to debut at Sky Sports. Not only is this a huge win for her, but it’s a great achievement for Pakistan, too.

“Absolutely thrilled to share that I will be making my debut for Sky Sports Cricket this summer while working on the England vs Pakistan series followed by presenting at the all-new exciting tournament The Hundred – looking forward to working with a great team,” Zainab shared on social media.

Kevin Pietersen, Tammy Beaumont, Dinesh Karthik, Stuart Broad, Jacqueline Shepherd, Daren Sammy and more have also join the Sky team.

“The Hundred is designed to make cricket accessible to everyone, and research shows that the language of the game can sometimes be a barrier,” said a spokesperson for the tournament.

Speaking to Geo Pakistan, Zainab shared that she was approached by Sky Sports for one of their leagues called ‘The Hundred’, in which the British channel wanted to incorporate some global faces.

“I was honoured to receive this opportunity. Apart from achieving a personal milestone, I see this as a chance to make my country proud on international grounds,” she said.

“I had no mentors to look up to. When I entered the field, people made fun of me because they believed women should not be talking about sports, shouldn’t be playing sports; she has no business there,” she had also addressed her struggles and dedication in her recent TED talk.

