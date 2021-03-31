Zainab Chottani welcomes summer with the launch of Tahra Lawn

Designer Zainab Chottani hosted a launching event at Cafe Aylanto last Friday to reveal her summer unstitched collection of Tahra Lawn for 2021. The event was attended by fashion journalists, media personalities, influencers and bloggers clad in serene and breezy summer attire from the designer’s latest collection.

Tahra Lawn by Zainab Chottani is designed for the dynamic young women of today who celebrate their individuality with a carefree attitude. The collection is imbued with the same spirit, featuring trendy prints and designs in summer-friendly shades as well as brighter tones to cater to everyone’s taste. Accentuated with pretty embroideries, Tahra Lawn has a dominant feminine aesthetic and thus, the face of the summer collection this time is our beloved actor, Sonya Hussyn, who fully captures the spirit of a contemporary Tahra woman.

The beautiful evening witnessed guests arriving in an array of Tahra lawn prints, stitched to perfection, with intricate embroideries and lace trims. Zainab Chottani has kept the designs simple yet elegant for everyday wear, complemented with chiffon dupattas. The colour palette ranges from sublime shades to dark tones, along with two essential black numbers. The collection will launch nationwide on 5th April at top retail stores. Pre-booking is live now! Here is a sneak peek at everyone who graced the event:

