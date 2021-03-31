To top
31 Mar

Zainab Chottani welcomes summer with the launch of Tahra Lawn

by The Haute Team
Tahra

Designer Zainab Chottani hosted a launching event at Cafe Aylanto last Friday to reveal her summer unstitched collection of Tahra Lawn for 2021. The event was attended by fashion journalists, media personalities, influencers and bloggers clad in serene and breezy summer attire from the designer’s latest collection.

Tahra Lawn by Zainab Chottani is designed for the dynamic young women of today who celebrate their individuality with a carefree attitude. The collection is imbued with the same spirit, featuring trendy prints and designs in summer-friendly shades as well as brighter tones to cater to everyone’s taste. Accentuated with pretty embroideries, Tahra Lawn has a dominant feminine aesthetic and thus, the face of the summer collection this time is our beloved actor, Sonya Hussyn, who fully captures the spirit of a contemporary Tahra woman.

The beautiful evening witnessed guests arriving in an array of Tahra lawn prints, stitched to perfection, with intricate embroideries and lace trims. Zainab Chottani has kept the designs simple yet elegant for everyday wear, complemented with chiffon dupattas. The colour palette ranges from sublime shades to dark tones, along with two essential black numbers.

The collection will launch nationwide on 5th April at top retail stores. Pre-booking is live now!

Here is a sneak peek at everyone who graced the event:

 

Tahra

Zainab Chottani

Sonya Hussyn with her mother

Tahra

Sonya Hussyn

Zainab, Sonya and Tooba

 

Tahra

Sharmila Farooqui

 

Tahra

Sana Shahnawaz

 

Aamna Isani

 

Noor e Sehar

 

Phebby Haroon, Zainab Chottani and Sana Shahnawaz

 

Momina Sibtain

Shireen Rehman

 

Maliha Rehman

 

Manal Tabani

 

Fatima Hasan

 

Ibriz

 

Khadija Zafar

 

Zainab Yusuf

 

Sameeha

 

Saba Jerjees

 

Reeja

 

Saneela

Nida Shahbazkar

 

Muniza Basit

 

Mehreen Tabani

 

Nikhar Riaz

 

Maryam Shazil & Mahreen Mansha

 

Umair Mirza and Shehla

 

Tooba with friends

 

Sundus Unsar

Sumbul Tabani

 

Sindhia Barkha

 

Shireen, Waliya, Fatima , Erica, Naiha, Reeja

 

Zainab Chottani, Reyaz Chottani and Tooba Chottani

 

Zainab Chottani and Amber Mukhtar

 

Zahra Chottani

 

Yasmin Kothawala

 

Maria

 

Farheen

 

Farah Haq

 

Erica Robin

 

Ayesha Fahad

 

Alizeh Pasha

Alina

 

Aiman Seja

 

Faraz and Tooba

 

Shahbaz Shazi Shahzad Riaz and Aamir Chottani

 

Ruwaida Chottani and Aamir Chottani

 

