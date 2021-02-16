Zara Noor Abbas shares her thoughts about upcoming drama ‘Phaans’

Much anticipated drama, Phaans starring Zara Noor Abbas, Sami Khan and Shahzad Sheikh is all set to air on HUM TV coming Saturday. The OST and teasers that have been released look promising and fans are eager to watch the play. Written by Samina Ijaz and directed by Ahmad Kamran, the drama is based on a socially relevant issue featuring an autistic character.

“Sometimes, some stories choose YOU instead of you choosing to tell them. This is THAT for me,” shared Zara Noor Abbas about her upcoming play, Phaans that has a lot of mystery involved.

She plays the character of a girl named Zeba who seems to be a very important part of the narrative. Zara shared that it is a collective effort and she is grateful for the opportunity.

“It is a collective effort of the entire team who has worked tirelessly day and night with all their heart, sweat and blood. We have cried together, laughed together and shared a lifetime of experiences on this one,” she wrote on Instagram, adding that she’s thankful to the entire cast and crew that made this project possible.

“Thanking my cast and crew for the process that they have given me. Because that is what the journey is about. Not the destination. Thank you Team Phaans for all the memories and so much more to make.”

“The truth will be revealed when you start looking instead of just seeing!!” reads the description of the drama on social media. The drama also stars Yashma Gill, Ali Tahir, Arjumand Rahim, Zain Afzal and many others.

Phaans is all set to premiere on Saturday, 20th February at 8pm on HUM TV.

