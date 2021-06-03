Zee TV to re-run ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ but Mikaal Zulfiqar is not excited

Indian channel Zee TV has stated that it will re-run Pakistan’s superhit television drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai. It will air from June 5 for two consecutive hours on weekends, however, actor Mikaal Zulfiqar is not too happy about the news.

As soon as the announcement went viral on social media, Mikaal commented on a post made by a media publication, raising his concerns yet again. He believes that artists should be giving royalties for the re-runs.

“#GiveRoyaltiestoArtists, muft men chala rahay hain [they are running it for free],” he wrote.

It was long overdue but artists in Pakistan have finally started speaking publicly about royalties and why policies should be made so that artists get their due share for the work they do. Previously, Mikaal Zulfiqar wrote about it when he found a channel airing re-runs of his renowned drama serial, Diyar-e-Dil.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed has been directed by Sultana Siddiqui and written by Umera Ahmed.

The show has been brought back on pure public demand.

Apne votes ke zariye aapne Zaroon aur Kashaf ke liye dikhaaya apna pyaar, toh lijiye haazir hai aapka favourite show On-Demand. Aapke aur bhi pasandeeda show ki demand, ab poori karega #ZeeTV bahut jald. Dekhiye, #ZindagiGulzarHai, starts 5th June, Sat, 12PM – 2PM, #ZeeTV par. pic.twitter.com/mddG6NqsS7 — ZeeTV (@ZeeTV) May 31, 2021

It is also available for streaming on Netflix and will now be available for viewing for Indian audiences to re-watch on Zee.

