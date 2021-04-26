Zia Mohyeddin receives accolade at Karachi Electric KHI Awards 2021

Karachi Electric (KE) recently celebrated the rich history of Karachi by paying tribute to the social entrepreneurs and innovative business ventures whose work benefits the city in social, infrastructural, and cultural contexts. For the purpose, a platform of KHI Awards was formulated in line with the United Nation’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development guidelines.

President and CEO of National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA), veteran artist Zia Mohyeddin received first prize in the Heritage & Culture category of the awards. Chairman of the Board of Directors of NAPA, Syed Jawaid Iqbal congratulated Mr. Zia Mohyeddin, and the staff which include the management team and the faculty of NAPA for their impeccable efforts in winning 1st prize in the Karachi Electric KHI Awards 2021.

Over the past fifteen years, graduates of NAPA have made a mark in the field of performing arts. Their presentations – dramatic and musical – have enlightened and entertained audiences. Foreign collaborations with distinguished visiting international artists have played a noteworthy role in bridging the gap between cultures.

There were 13 award categories: Education, Public Health, Uplifting Communities, Inclusion, Livelihood & Vocational Training, Heritage & Culture, Digital Accessibility & Financial Inclusion, Sports, Safety (road, fire, home, personal), Sustainability & Environment, Empowering Women, Social Service and New Organization (less than 12 months old).

We congratulate all the winners!

