Zoya Nasir calls off engagement following Christian Betzmann’s comments about Palestine & Pakistan

Actor Zoya Nasir has called off her engagement with vlogger Christian Betzmann following comments he made about Palestine and Pakistan. She made the announcement on social media wishing him a “happy future”.

“It’s with a heavy heart I’m announcing that Christian Betzmann and I are no longer engaged to be married. His sudden change in stance towards my culture, my country, my people and insensitivity towards my religion has lead me to take this difficult and irrevocable decision,” she wrote.

She further shared that there are certain boundaries that cannot be crossed. Zoya requested space and privacy for herself and her family to deal with this difficult and irrevocable decision.

“There are certain religious and social boundaries that can’t be crossed no matter what, hence, the decision to part ways,” she wrote.

“Humility, Tolerance and Respect towards each other are the virtues that we must always adhere to. I look upon my Allah to provide me with the strength to deal with this worldly emotional wreck. I wish Chris a bright and happy future. I sincerely request for space and privacy for myself and my family as we begin to navigate this emotional turmoil.”

Christian’s insensitive comments on the Israel-Palestine issue have been criticised on social media.

The couple got engaged earlier this year following a romantic proposal in the Bahamas. However, following the differences, the two will not be getting married anymore.

