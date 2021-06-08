Zoya Nasir speaks about social media trolls ruining people’s lives

Cyberbullying has become a common practice and considered entertainment by many social media users. Celebrities are often an easy target and the latest is Hania Aamir who was being bullied online by trolls. Actor Zoya Nasir who also faced social media backlash and trolling after her split with German vlogger Christian Betzzman last month, penned a note voicing her opinion and solution to the problem.

Taking to Instagram, Zoya stated that social media trolls have collectively ruined careers, relationships and mental health of people at hand.

“If every time a troll could get punched in the face for leaving insensitive and vulgar remarks on the internet, social media wouldn’t be such a toxic place,” she further wrote adding that there are too many cowards on social media.

“Too many cowards sitting behind their keyboards with no fear of consequences. You don’t achieve greatness by spewing hate, sleaze and passing judgements. You just achieve another level of being scum of this earth,” she concluded.

