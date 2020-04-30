10 most iconic Rishi Kapoor roles over the years

The iconic actor passed away this morning after losing a two-year battle with cancer. With a legacy that pioneered the Indian cinema — his grandfather was Prithviraj Kapoor who acted in Alam Ara (1931) — Rishi Kapoor has left behind a void in Indian cinema. He was an actor par excellence, whether it was his debut in Mera Naam Joker as young Raju, to his latest appearance as SP Jairaj Rawal in The Body, Rishi has left us speechless with his talent and comedic timing every time.

Here is a look back at 10 of his best roles over the years:

1. Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Kapoor and Sons revolved around the story of a dysfunctional family starring Fawad Khan and Sidharth Malhotra. Rishi kapoor played the hilarious grand-father who stole the spotlight every time he appeared on the screen.

2. Do Dooni Char (2010)

A heart-warming story of a middle-class family struggling to buy a car. The late actor starred as the head of a family of four. He starred opposite his real wife, Neetu Kapoor.

3. Agneepath (2012)

Agneepath saw Rishi as Rauf Lala, a character who was introduced in the remake and we’re grateful that it was. Rishi was seen as a menacing villain, something we hadn’t seen him do before in any of his previous films

4. Love Aaj Kal (2009)

Rishi Kapoor starred as Veer Singh, an elder version of Saif Ali Khan’s character. The film also had a cameo by his real wife Neetu Kapoor as an elder version of Saif Ali Khan’s wife.

5. 102 Not Out (2018)

Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan star together again, but this time as father-son. Rishi played the son to a 102-year-old Amitabh in this hilarious and feel-good family movie.

6. Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

In this classic blockbuster, Rishi played Akbar Ilhabadi, the youngest of the three brothers lost in their childhood. Each grew up in households with different religious backgrounds, becoming friends as adults, realizing only later that they were brothers. Vinod Khanna played Amar, the eldest, and Amitabh Bachchan played Anthony in the film.

7. Karz (1980)

We saw Rishi Kapoor as Monty in this blockbuster. The movie was a thriller, revolving around the story of Ravi Verma who is reincarnated. He then plans on avenging his death in this life.

8. Bobby (1973)

Rishi’s proper debut as a male lead was opposite Dimple Kapadia in Bobby. A teenage love story that gave us some evergreen songs, Bobby initiated Rishi’s rule over Bollywood as the romantic hero for the next two decades.

9. Chandni (1989)

Late Sridevi plays the titular role of Chandni in this Yash Chopra blockbuster alongside Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna in supporting roles. The chemistry between Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi was palpable in this film and highly noted by all at that time.

10. Mera Naam Joker

An adolescent Rishi Kapoor plays a young Raj Kapoor in his first film. The resemblance between father and son was uncanny, which made Rishi perfect for the role. It was no surprise that Rishi followed his father’s footsteps into becoming the heartthrob of the industry later on.

Let us know which one is your favorite amongst these?

