3 dramas to watch with your family this Ramazan

After a frantic Ramazan last year due to a global pandemic, fans were not excited when they got to know that Suno Chanda series is not renewing anytime soon and they won’t be able to see their favourite Ajiya and Arsal this year as well. However, writers and directors promised more diverse content for Ramazan in 2021 as they got to work on projects for a longer span during COVID break.

Now that Ramazan is just about to start, HUM TV and Geo have announced 3 big productions that will provide family entertainment this year. Let’s have a look at who is offering what!

Chupke Chupke

Chupke Chupke is offering us a fiesta featuring new on-screen couples with Osman Khalid Butt and Ayeza Khan, Arslan Naseer and Aymen Saleem, Mira Sethi and Ali Safina and perhaps some more. The drama seems to be a mix of great comedy, eccentric characters and good performances, and the ensemble cast is a cherry on top.

With writer Saima Akram Chaudhry and director Danish Nawaz, it is produced by Momina Duraid Productions. Chupke Chupke will air throughout Ramazan at 9pm on HUM TV.

Tanaa Banaa

You will get to see the debut performance of Ali Zafar’s younger brother, Danyal Zafar, in this comedy drama serial. It also stars Alizeh Shah of Ehd-e-Wafa fame, along with Javeria Abbasi, Komal Rizvi, Aamir Qureshi, Hassan Noman Qureshi and others in prominent roles. The drama is about a guy who believes in astrology, however, he meets a girl who is totally opposite of what’s written in his stars, but he falls for her.

Written by Hassaan Imam, directed by Saife Hasan and produced by MD Productions, Taana Baana will air every day in Ramazan at 7:30 pm on HUM TV.

Ishq Jalebi

Starring Wahaj Ali and Madiha Imam, Ishq Jalebi is going to be a new drama for family entertainment. Viewers will get to see this new on-screen couple get through trials and misunderstandings in this exciting drama which emphasizes that love is indeed as twisted and sweet as a jalebi. The drama also stars Hina Khwaja Bayat, Qavi Khan, Kashif Mehmood, Noor ul Hassan amongst others.

Written by Saima Akram Chaudhry of Suno Chanda series fame, directed by Wajahat Hussain, and produced under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment, Ishq Jalebi will premiere on 1st Ramazan on Geo Entertainment and will air daily at 9pm.

Which one are you most excited about?

