Teasers out: Chupke Chupke seems to be the comic respite we desperately need

There is a serious dearth of feel-good dramas in Pakistan that explore the genre of romantic comedies to its fullest potential. Prime time dramas are mostly based on serious family issues and even the lighthearted ones have all the ingredients of sob stories so it is always a welcome change when we see teasers of a drama like Chupke Chupke on HUM TV.

The long-awaited Danish Nawaz directorial, produced under the banner of Momina Duraid Productions, has been due since last year when the shoots came to a halt due to the pandemic. Starring an ensemble cast with names we always look forward to and fresh pairings, we will get to see Osman Khalid Butt and Mira Sethi playing twin siblings along with Ayeza Khan as Osman’s potential love interest. Debutant Arslan Naseer (of Comics by Arslan fame) and Aymen Saleem are probably the new pair and then we have Mani, Qavi Khan, Tarah Mahmood, Ali Safina, Farhan Ally Agha, Sheheryar Zaidi, Salma Asim, Asma Abbas , Uzma Beg, Hira Soomro, Ayesha Mirza amongst others.

Written by Saima Akram Chaudhry, who has previously given us the much-loved Suno Chanda series, Chupke Chupke appears to be a fun play on eccentric characters. In the teasers, Osman describes her ideal girl as someone who loves books, is intelligent, smart, sensible, sober and graceful, all the while we see flashes of Ayeza’s character (Meenu) who has a total opposite personality. Her mom then declares that she has to hunt for such a girl in ‘NASA’s library’.

So far two teasers of the drama are out where we get to see Osman, Arslan, Ayeza and Aymen, but we are sure there is much more in the story. Upcoming teasers might reveal more about Mira and Ali Safina’s characters who will turn out to be a couple in this one. The initial impression of the drama is good uplifted by an energetic song by Ali Zafar.

While the airing date hasn’t been announced yet, Chupke Chupke is expected to be a Ramazan drama so get ready to spend your Ramazan evenings with mugs of chai, laughing out loud with your family!

Watch the second teaser here:

