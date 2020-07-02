3 mango treats to beat lockdown blues

One of the best things about summer season in Pakistan are mangoes (or perhaps monsoon). And like all Pakistanis, we also believe that there is nothing like enough mangoes. While they taste delicious on their own, they make perfect ingredient in recipes and treats too. You can make smoothies, milkshakes and mocktails, preserve raw mangoes as pickle, freeze its juice as popsicles, the options to get the most of this seasonal fruit are limitless.

Now that the 100+ days of living in lockdown is taking its toll, we are fed up of raiding our fridges and munching on snacks. And when we have the king of fruits in our pantry, we thought it is an ideal time to try some simple yet healthy, hearty and delicious mango recipes. You can try them as well:

Homemade Mango Ice cream

Ingredients

2 chopped mangoes

1 cup fresh cream

1/2 cup of condensed milk

Yellow food colour (optional)

Mango essence (optional)

Method

1. Begin by blending 2 chopped mangoes. Make sure it has the thick consistency of a puree.

2. Next, take a big glass bowl and leave it in a refrigerator to cool. Add a cup of fresh cream to the cold bowl. Whisk the cream at least 10 minutes till soft peaks form.

3. Add 1/2 cup of condensed milk to the whipped cream and whisk it again until it has totally mixed.

4. Add the mango puree to the mixture and whisk it again, You can also add a bit of yellow food colour and a teaspoon of mango essence to the mixture if you like.

5. Add pieces of chunky chopped mangoes to the mixture and pour it in an airtight container.

6. Keep it in a freezer overnight or at least for 8 hours. Cover it with a cellophane sheet. Remove the sheet when it is frozen. Dip the ice cream scoop into warm water to easily take out the ice cream.

Read: 3 refreshing mocktail recipes to enjoy in summer

Mango Cheesecake

Ingredients

Crust:

1 1/2 cups cracker crumbs

1/2 cup sugar

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Filling:

3 large very ripe mangoes, peeled, pitted, coarsely chopped

3 8-ounce packages cream cheese, room temperature

1 1/4 cups sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

4 large eggs

Sliced, peeled, pitted mangoes

Method

For crust:

1. Preheat oven to 160 degree Centigrade. Lightly butter 9-inch springform pan.

2. Stir cracker crumbs and sugar in medium bowl to blend. Add melted butter and stir until evenly moistened.

3. Press crumb mixture firmly onto bottom (not sides) of prepared pan. Bake until crust is set, about 12 minutes. Cool completely. Maintain oven temperature.

For filling:

1. Puree mangoes in processor until smooth. Set aside 2 cups mango puree (reserve any remaining puree for another use).

2. Beat cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla in large bowl until smooth. Add eggs 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Add 2 cups mango puree and beat until well blended. Pour filling over crust in pan.

3. Bake cake until set and puffed and golden around edges (center may move very slightly when pan is gently shaken), about 1 hour 25 minutes. Cool cake for 1 hour.

4. Refrigerate uncovered overnight. Run small knife between cake and sides of pan to loosen. Remove pan sides. Transfer cake to platter. Cut into wedges and serve with sliced mangoes.

Mango Yogurt Granola Bites

Ingredients

For granola base:

1 1/2 cup granola/ muesli

6-8 tablespoons peanut butter (or any nut butter)

4-5 tablespoons honey

For yogurt topping:

2 cups yogurt

1 cup cream cheese, room temperature

1/4 cup honey

1/2 teaspoon mango essence

1/2 cup mango cubes, chopped

Method

1. Line a cupcake tray with cupcake liners.

2. In a bowl, microwave peanut butter and add honey. Mix well and combine with granola.

3. Put 2 tablespoons of the granola mixture in every cupcake liner. Using a spoon press the mixture into the liner and level it.

4. In another bowl, beat the yogurt and cream cheese. Add the mango essence. Add honey only as per taste and mix well.

5. Pour this mixture over the granola mixture in the cupcake liners with a spoon. Tap the cupcake tray a few times.

6. Place mango chunks all over the yogurt making sure it looks appetizing.

7. Place this cupcake tray in the freezer for 3 to 4 hours or until firm. Once done, peel the cupcake liner carefully and serve these frozen yogurt bites.

comments