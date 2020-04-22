3 simple but effective ways to reduce hair fall at home

For the first time (at least in my life), the whole world has hit the pause button and slowed down to self-isolate and I hope introspect as well. However, a stagnant life in lockdown is also leading to stress, anxiety, lack of nutrition and recklessness. All of which can lead to a common but dreaded issue: hair fall.

And as you cannot run to a salon every time you see split ends, rough hair or hair loss, you have to rely on some tried and tested home remedies that will do the job just fine. These are super easy and quick, safe to apply and will nourish your hair in more ways than one. Have a look!

1. Fenugreek Mask

Why: It is probably the best solution for hair fall as it has great antioxidant and detox properties.

How to apply: Soak a handful of fenugreek (methi) seeds overnight in a cup of water. The next morning, grind the seeds to a thick paste. Add a tablespoon of lemon juice to it, especially if you are also dealing with dandruff.

Part your hair into small sections and apply the paste through each thoroughly, massaging it well into the roots. Leave it on for 20-30 minutes.

Wash off with normal shampoo, preferably a fragranced one, since the fenugreek seeds have a rather strong smell and air dry.

2. Egg Mask

Why: This super nutritional (and also kind of smelly) ingredient has tons of nutrition packed in it. There is potassium, sodium and protein that makes the hair stronger, shinier and even longer.

How to apply: In a bowl, mix one egg with a mashed ripe banana. Add 2-3 tbsps of honey, milk and olive oil (adjust to still maintain a thick consistency), and mix thoroughly.

Apply it from your roots to ends and leave it on for 30 minutes before washing it off with a mild shampoo.

3. Aloe vera & Castor Oil Mask

Why: Aloe vera serves as a fitting remedy for everything from hydration to nourishment. Castor oil has been known to add volume and boost hair growth, especially if you are battling scanty hair.

How to apply: Pick out some fresh aloe vera leaves and extract the gel from it. It’s preferable to use fresh gel, but if you don’t have access to it during lockdown, you can use the one available at your chemist. Add two tbsp castor oil to it, and mix both to a smooth consistency.

Apply it generously through the hair, from roots to tips, and cover the hair with a shower cap or scarf. Leave this on overnight for maximum benefits.

In the morning, wash it off thoroughly with a sulphate-free shampoo to get hair that is stronger, smoother and shinier.

Do not wash your hair every night

It is not recommended to wash your hair more than four times a week, because chemicals in the shampoo makes hair dry, weak and causes breakage.

