5 couples we’re loving in TV dramas these days

Watching a story unfold on TV is magical and what makes it either relatable or thought provoking are the characters that tell the story. Some of them make us fall in love with them, a few keep us at the edge of our seats in suspense while the rest become the anchor of the show. If that’s not all, many of these TV dramas feature iconic love stories and strong relationships, reassuring that love is real, even if it is just on TV! (let’s hope not).

We’ve compiled a list of 5 of our favourite couples in TV dramas airing these days. They have won us over with their on-screen chemistry or innocence, their impeccable performances or the character’s courage and willpower. However, the secret behind how they charm us with their on-screen charisma is not yet discovered.

Abdullah & Mahjabeen in Pyar Ke Sadqay

Abdullah and Mahjabeen (Bilal Abbas Khan and Yumna Zaidi respectively) are television’s most recently discovered IT couple. What’s more interesting is that they have passed the litmus test of romance (if there’s one) because they have portrayed an unconventional and eccentric jori in their debut performances as a TV couple. Mahjabeen has won us over with her dumb acts while Abdullah’s innocence is adorable. It’s tricky to create magic while staying in the confines of such restricted characters (remember Ranbir and Priyanka in Barfi!) but it seems these two have mastered the art. Let’s just say we want to see them light up the screen again and again.

Amaan & Aaina in Yeh Dil Mera

Amaan (Ahad Raza Mir) and Aaina (Sajal Aly) are the fuel of Yeh Dil Mera which recently hit a downward spiral. But even in the episodes that were too annoying to watch, one brief scene of Amaan and Aaina has the ability to cheer us up. Ahad has played the character of a lost and disturbed child very well, giving Sajal a good competition. She herself has given an exceptional performance. Romance in a psychological thriller is a fresh attempt in Pakistan and though we desperately wait for Sahad moments, their individual performances are a treat to watch as well.

Hamza & Roomi in Ishqiya

I debated for long on whether Hamza (Feroze Khan) should be a part of this list; all thanks to the drama’s background score that keeps enforcing Hamza is a bad guy. However, Hamza is gradually slipping away from my good books due to his irritating obsession with Hamna (Ramsha Khan). But what ignites the chemistry between this new couple is Roomi (Hania Aamir) and her antics. A new kind of bond that has started to develop between the two where even Hamza cannot ignore that she is a perfect match for her. She is emotional, impassioned, spontaneous and doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind. Recall Hamza’s smile when Roomi calls him to ask him to call back and say ‘I miss you’, how she scolds him when he gets late for dinner and how she cannot stand another woman staring at her husband. Hamza is falling for her!

Hassan & Anaya in Sabaat

A quarrel brought Hassan and Anaya together, proving that you find love in the most unusual places. Hassan (Ameer Gilani) is the only son of a rich businessman and Anaya (Mawra Hocane) is the only daughter who belongs to a humble household. The story is a clash of two opposite worlds that will eventually result in a beautiful union (hopefully they get married!) Their love story has faced only a few hurdles so far and we expect that there are many more in store but somehow their duo resolve issues harmoniously which is why we root for them. Anaya is a calm and composed girl who is pragmatic and smart. Hassan also posses the same qualities and has realized his privileges, so he wants to build a life on his own. The two complement each other and hence we are looking forward to see them together.

Sohail & Shanzay in Ghalati

Before you ask who are these people, let me tell you they are the most reasonable married couple in Ghalati and believe me there are many in this drama. Sohail (Faris Shafi) is Saad’s brother who is completely ignored by their mother as if he isn’t part of the family. His wife Shanzay (Mehar Bano) is a strong and independent woman who calls a spade a spade. Fortunately, her husband always stands by her side and supports her. Sohail and Shanzay are the only two people who criticized Zaitoon’s (Saba Hameed) evil schemes. It is rare to see a couple like them on television who is open to talk about the family drama in their lives and yet they don’t get entangled in misunderstandings every other day.

Who amongst these are your favourite?

