To top
18 Mar

7 interesting responses from Saba Qamar’s #AskSaba session on Twitter

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Entertainment, Featured
Saba Qamar

Saba Qamar is one of the most sought-after actors in Pakistan. Be it films or television, she is known for delivering phenomenal performances, however the actress has been absent from screen since her last drama Cheekh. Judging by her Instagram stories, she is quite busy shooting for several projects so much is in store for her fans.



Saba has always kept her personal life under wraps and she hardly gives interviews. So fans always have a lot of questions for her. In connection, she recently conducted a light-hearted #AskSaba session on Twitter to interact with her fans. Here’s a look at her 7 interesting responses:

When asked why she hasn’t tied the knot? 

 

 

How she remains so positive?

 

 

 

When is she starting her YouTube channel?

 

 

Read: Zahid Ahmed to make big screen debut with Saba Qamar

 

What are her upcoming projects? 

 

 

 

What about her Bollywood plans?

 

 

What’s her message for Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir? 

 

 

Who Saba thinks is an amazing actress?

 

 

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Haute Picks: 5 shows and movies to binge watch on Netflix right now!
Next post
Wahaj Ali and Hajra Yamin to star in Asma Nabeel’s film Fly
You might also like
Zahid Ahmed
Zahid Ahmed to make big screen debut with Saba Qamar
January 29, 2020
Mawra Hocane
Exclusive: Mawra Hocane is on a quest for true love
January 15, 2020
Saba Qamar
Just in: Saba Qamar signs her next film
January 15, 2020
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Enter your email address below.