7 interesting responses from Saba Qamar’s #AskSaba session on Twitter

Saba Qamar is one of the most sought-after actors in Pakistan. Be it films or television, she is known for delivering phenomenal performances, however the actress has been absent from screen since her last drama Cheekh. Judging by her Instagram stories, she is quite busy shooting for several projects so much is in store for her fans.

Saba has always kept her personal life under wraps and she hardly gives interviews. So fans always have a lot of questions for her. In connection, she recently conducted a light-hearted #AskSaba session on Twitter to interact with her fans. Here’s a look at her 7 interesting responses:

When asked why she hasn’t tied the knot?

Because I haven’t found someone who I can spend my entire life with 😋 — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) March 17, 2020

How she remains so positive?

I always stay positive, read books, workout and eat healthy so there is no space for depression. — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) March 17, 2020

I have actually been through a lot, and all I learned in my life is to let go off things that make you feel bad, accept your imperfections to keep going. Learn to talk your heart out, don’t take things too seriously, just stay true to yourself because #Itsokaynotbeokay — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) March 17, 2020

When is she starting her YouTube channel?

On my Birthday, hopefully 😊 — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) March 17, 2020

Read: Zahid Ahmed to make big screen debut with Saba Qamar

What are her upcoming projects?

Yes I just finished my film Kamli and now I’ll be shooting my next upcoming film Ghabrana Nahi hai and then there is a web series coming up on ZEE5, but no drama as yet. — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) March 17, 2020

We don’t know exactly but hopefully in a month or two 🙂 — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) March 17, 2020

What about her Bollywood plans?

What’s her message for Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir?

They’re made for each other, lots of prayers and love for them ❤️ — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) March 17, 2020

Who Saba thinks is an amazing actress?

Yes I would love to, she is an amazing actress ❤️ — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) March 17, 2020

