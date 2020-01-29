Zahid Ahmed to make big screen debut with Saba Qamar

Year 2020 is bringing us a lot of good news especially for Pakistani cinema. While we were happy to find out that Saba Qamar will be seen in more than one film, the happiness has multiplied after finding out that Zahid Ahmed will be making her big screen debut opposite the actress in one of her upcoming films.

Zahid just made headlines with his impeccable performance in the recently concluded Ishq Zahe Naseeb and undoubtedly he is one actor that we can’t wait to see on celluloid.

Zahid had already started working in Sohail Javed’s directorial, Sorry – A Love Story, however the actor confirmed that the project is on hold for now and this new film is going to be his first film. The actor took to Instagram to confirm the news that he has signed the said project which is written by Mohsin Ali and directed by Saqib Khan.

Read: Just in: Saba Qamar signs her next film

“Yes it’s true! Alhamdolilah it’s a very exciting time for me. With the last film project being put on hold this will officially be my debut on the silver screen and I couldn’t be happier to share it with Saba Qamar Zaman who is undoubtedly one of the greatest artists the country has ever produced,” he wrote.

Zahid also promised that he will work hard on this film and make this film an enjoyable experience for the viewers.

“Nothing in showbiz is a guarantee but inshAllah I will work hard, VERY hard to make this movie an enjoyable experience for the masses and the critics. Rest, all success is upto Allah alone,” he added.

Zahid also confirmed that “Syed Jibran will also play a major role in the film along with veterans Sohail Ahmed and Nayyar Ejaz. The film will aim for a Bakra Eid 2020 release.”

Zahid and Saba aren’t a fresh pair as we have already seen their great on-screen chemistry in 2016 hit drama serial Besharam and then in a cute love story in an Eid telefilm Dil Diyyan Gallan. Now we are looking forward to see them cast their magic on silver screen.

