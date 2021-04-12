A Pakistani production to be dubbed & aired in Turkey, says Faisal Javed Khan

There is much debate surrounding the cultural exchange between Turkey and Pakistan since last year when Turkish series Ertugrul became a superhit success. However, many questioned why Pakistani content is not being aired in Turkey. Now Senator PTI & Chairman Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Faisal Javed Khan has tweeted that a Pakistani production will be dubbed and aired in Turkey.
“Another great news coming soon as a Pakistani production will be dubbed in Turkish and aired in Turkey as part of bilateral exchange of knowledge, ideas, talent & content between Pakistani & Turkish entertainment industries,” he wrote.
Another great news coming soon as a Pakistani production will be dubbed in Turkish and aired in Turkey as part of bilateral exchange of knowledge, ideas, talent & content between Pakistani & Turkish entertainment industries.
— Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 10, 2021
That’s not it, Faisal also announced that PTV Home will telecast new episodes of Ertugrul daily at 7:45 pm throughout Ramazan. So, those who have missed the chance to watch the future seasons can tune in.
Read: Turkish-Pakistani alliance aims to create content that breaks myths surrounding Muslims
His announcement has left people on Twitter wondering which Pakistani drama has been selected to be aired in Turkey, as not many are relatable. Alif starring Hamza Ali Abbasi and Dastaan starring Sanam Baloch, Fawad Khan and others would be my top picks. Some suggested Meray Paas Tum Ho while others emphasized on sending a classic like Alpha Bravo Charlie.