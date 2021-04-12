A Pakistani production to be dubbed & aired in Turkey, says Faisal Javed Khan

There is much debate surrounding the cultural exchange between Turkey and Pakistan since last year when Turkish series Ertugrul became a superhit success. However, many questioned why Pakistani content is not being aired in Turkey. Now Senator PTI & Chairman Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Faisal Javed Khan has tweeted that a Pakistani production will be dubbed and aired in Turkey.

“Another great news coming soon as a Pakistani production will be dubbed in Turkish and aired in Turkey as part of bilateral exchange of knowledge, ideas, talent & content between Pakistani & Turkish entertainment industries,” he wrote.