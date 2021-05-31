Adnan Samad Khan to star in Amin Iqbal’s ‘Ishaq e La’

Adnan Samad Khan, who is popularly known as Gulzar, rose to fame with his hilarious acting stint in Ehd-e-Wafa, and since then his fans have been eagerly waiting to find out what is going to be his next project. The actor has finally made an announcement on Instagram and surprisingly his upcoming drama is another heavyweight project.

Adnan is a part of Amin Iqbal’s directorial Ishaq e La which stars Yumna Zaidi, Sajal Aly and Azaan Sami Khan. To make the news public, Adnan shared the news by posting a picture with the director and wrote:

“Your director is the person who will change your looks, your habits and your thoughts… He has a deep effect on the character as well as the real you… Working with Amin Iqbal sir is a privilege because he looks right through the apparent. Thank you sir.”

The director, Amin Iqbal, also expressed that he found Adnan Samad Khan an exceptionally talented actor.

“I never look at personality; its the talent that earns my respect. Personality fades bit talent is forever. Adnan Samad Khan has the potential to create history with his dedication and sacrifices for his acting goals. I always remember your affection for acting. God bless you,” he wrote on Instagram.

Adnan has changed his look and is now sporting a moustache for his role in Ishaq e La. With powerhouse performers like Sajal and Yumna by his side, we are certain that Adnan is a good addition to the team.

Written by Qaisera Hayat and produced by Momina Duraid Productions, Ishaq e La will air on HUM TV.

