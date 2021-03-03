First look of Affan Waheed & Ramsha Khan’s ‘Shehnai’ promises a feel-good romance

The first look of ARY Digital’s upcoming comedy drama serial — Shehnai — is out and it seems like a fun addition to our daily list of melodramatic plays. Introducing a new on-screen couple of Affan Waheed and Ramsha Kanwal, Shehnai is a good break for both the actors who have been giving back-to-back serious performances.

The teaser opened up with a scene where two bridesmaids inform the bride (played by Ramsha) that the groom has fled and she isn’t shocked. We will get to see why when the drama airs but Shehnai will celebrate Meerab and Bakht’s wedding. This scene was followed by colourful and entertaining dance sequence by the lead, who are clad in formal attire, and supporting cast.

In an earlier chat with Something Haute, Ramsha revealed that she signed the play because she liked her character in it.

“The way the script was written and my character in general, was really nice and fun,” she said adding, “All these characters have their own individual personalities and Bakht will have hers too. I think everyone will thoroughly enjoy her character. I just found her girly.”

It is directed by Ahmed Bhatti, who has previously worked with Ramsha in Ghisi Piti Mohabbat and Kaisa Hai Naseeban. It is written by Radain Shah, who had also written the script for her serial Khudparast.

“I’ve worked with both of them before and so it is an absolute delight for me to do so again,” she said.

When asked how was the experience of working with Affan Waheed, Ramsha was all praises.

“It’s wonderful, actually he is a very decent, very professional and very talented person. I had a lot of fun working with him,” she said.

Other than Ramsha and Affan, Shehnai has a star-studded cast including Javed Sheikh, Behroze Sabzwari, Samina Ahmed, Zainab Qayoom, Javeria Abbasi and many others. The comedy drama is an iDream Entertainment production and is expected to release soon on ARY Digital.

Watch the teaser here:

