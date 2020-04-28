Ahad Raza Mir welcomes fan theories about Yeh Dil Mera

Ahad Raza Mir’s acting in Yeh Dil Mera is all anyone is talking about these days (with the exception of Pyar Ke Sadqay). People are talking about the incredible range he has displayed, however, that’s not all. The story in the drama has kept the audience captivated since day one. Now, as the show is running in its second half, many mysteries of the show have started unravelling. People have made their own theories about the show and it seems that Ahad wanted to hear some of them.

Ahad took to his Instagram and asked his fans to contribute their interpretations of the themes in the show. And as expected, fans responded.

“There are many interpretations of the themes in Yeh Dil Mera. What’s yours?,” he wrote. This gave way to some pretty interesting answers, to say the least. Here are some of our favourites:

One user had a detailed account of how the events would unfold. Seems like something straight out of a Ekta Kapoor show!

Another had a more vague explanation for the show. He had a theory for what the revenge thriller’s theme should have been. “Showing the true face of someone evil without harming the enemy’s loved ones,” he said.

Video: Aehsun Talish reveals when Yeh Dil Mera will end

For one it seemed that the show was following a psycho-thriller theme. Indeed it is!

For another, Yeh Dil Mera was turning them into a psycho instead.

One user talked about several lessons the show is trying to give out into the world. It includes the fact that the truth will can never truly stay hidden in this world.

Lastly, one user believed that the show was emphasizing on the impact of a traumatic childhood on a person’s mental health, a topic that is definitely much ignored in our society.

It’s fun to see how much thought others are putting into the series. The drama is getting more and more interesting with each passing episode and we can’t wait to find out if any of these theories will come true.

