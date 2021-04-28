To top
28 Apr

Ali Safina tests positive for coronavirus

by Entertainment Desk
Ali Safina

The third wave of coronavirus has hit Pakistan hard and there is sudden surge in number of positive cases. Ali Safina also shared on Tuesday that he has contracted the virus.

He took to Twitter and posted the update:

“Dosto, I’ve been tested positive for Coronavirus after dodging it for almost more than a year. Wish me luck!”

 

 

Read: Chupke Chupke: Memes & GIFs that will leave you in fits of laughter

Ali is nowadays popular for playing an eccentric character of a ghar damaad, Miskeen Ali, in Ramazan drama serial Chupke Chupke. Earlier he rose to fame for his role Takka in Ayegy Baraat series.

We wish him a speedy recovery!

