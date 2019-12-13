Ali Sethi to light up Times Square before Christmas

Ali Sethi will be featured on the big screens of New York City’s iconic Times Square before Christmas.

The musician took to Instagram recently to reveal that from December 15 to 21, a video titled Future Tradition celebrating the work of Pulitzer Prize-winning Chinese composer Du Yun, her global collaborators along with Ali will run twice a day on 13 screens, and 16 times on December 16.

Sponsored by the Beijing Century Foundation and Times Square NYC, the video will show a portion of Yun’s 2019 classical performance at New York’s Carnegie Hall with Ali and other artists. Sethi’s excitement was evident as he wrote: “YASS TIMES SQUARE: guess who’s gonna be featured here on 13 screens twice a day for a full week? C’est moi, that’s who!”

