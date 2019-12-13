To top
13 Dec

Ali Sethi to light up Times Square before Christmas

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Entertainment, Featured, News
Ali Sethi

Ali Sethi will be featured on the big screens of New York City’s iconic Times Square before Christmas.



The musician took to Instagram recently to reveal that from December 15 to 21, a video titled Future Tradition celebrating the work of Pulitzer Prize-winning Chinese composer Du Yun, her global collaborators along with Ali will run twice a day on 13 screens, and 16 times on December 16.

 

 

Read: Ali Sethi sings his rendition of Faiz’s poetry ‘Dil Ki Khair’ in a groovy party

Sponsored by the Beijing Century Foundation and Times Square NYC, the video will show a portion of Yun’s 2019 classical performance at New York’s Carnegie Hall with Ali and other artists. Sethi’s excitement was evident as he wrote: “YASS TIMES SQUARE: guess who’s gonna be featured here on 13 screens twice a day for a full week? C’est moi, that’s who!”

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Fawad Khan launches hunt for the next big film writer
Next post
India’s dream could only be fulfilled through Bollywood: DG ISPR on Bhansali’s film about Balakot incident
You might also like
In Pictures: Stars descend on the blue carpet for Toni & Guy’s 10 year anniversary
November 27, 2019
Élan
Élan steals the show at Fashion Parade in New York City
August 29, 2019
Ali Sethi
Ali Sethi sings his rendition of Faiz’s poetry ‘Dil Ki Khair’ in a groovy party
July 23, 2019
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Enter your email address below.