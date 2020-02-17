Ali Zafar launches Lightingale Records to promote new talent

Singer-turned-actor, Ali Zafar has just launched a record label to produce music by younger artists. Ali has been part of Pakistan’s entertainment industry for a long time now and has had the honour of working on several high-profile projects. Understandably, he now wants to pass on his expertise to young artists through his platform.

“As artists or human beings in general, we are intrinsically prone to become self indulgent or internally focused, but that is the mistake that most of us make,” Ali said in a press statement. Given all his years in the industry, he wants to nurture and groom new talent which he believes the industry has been unable to do despite being ripe with talent.

“An artist leaves a legacy and surely that should not just be about him or her,” he added.

Ali believes that in an era surrounded by vanity, it’s important to try to help others achieve their goals. “Our goal is to bring to light at least 10 new artists this year and give you some great songs to cherish. If you have any ideas that can augment this venture, do share. Stay tuned.”

We are excited to see what Lightingale Records has in store!

