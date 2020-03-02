Ali Zafar’s cricket song ‘Mela Loot Liya’ will make you dance to its beat

Ali Zafar’s much-anticipated latest single — ‘Mela Loot Liya’ — released on Sunday evening and as promised, the singer managed to delight his fans with the music video. It turned out to be an Ali Zafar weekend, as the song’s audio leaked soon after he released cover art for the song, and hashtags including #AliZafar, #BhaeeHazirHai and #MelaLootLiya were trending on Twitter all of Sunday. Ali released the complete video on Lightingale Records’ official YouTube channel.

Bhaee ne apna waada poora kiya sirf apnay fans ke liye. Loud ker ke baja do aur Mela Loot Lo ! #melalootliya #bhaeehazirhai YouTube Link: https://t.co/7HSs3v9omg — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) March 1, 2020

An instant mood lifter, the song has all the ingredients needed for a sports song, one that will definitely motivate the audience to get up and dance. As fans pointed earlier, it’s this spirit that was missing in the official PSL anthem for 2020.

Ali made the song on his fan’s persistent requests and hence he deemed it fit to add a personal touch by incorporating their dance videos. A few days ago, the singer/songwriter released a dance tutorial where he guided his fans to follow his dance steps to a dhol beat and make videos which he will include in the official video. Well… the singer has kept his word and the final release has clips of fan videos sent to him from all over the world.

“If you like it, then none of this should be credited to me, but to my fans and all the passionate people who came together to make this magic happen,” read the official description of the video. Read: Here’s every controversy that has followed PSL 5

The video has been majorly shot at Ali’s alma mater, National College of Arts (NCA) in Lahore, where a large group of students reportedly protested at the shoot. However, dozens of schools and colleges across the country, infact the world, participated wholeheartedly. At the end of his video, Ali categorically credited NCA, The learning Hub , Superior University and all the schools and colleges who sent him the videos.

For those who are unaware why Ali decided to make an unofficial PSL song, here’s a quick recap:

Amidst all the controversies surrounding PSL 5, the most popular one is how fans were disheartened to hear the official PSL anthem, performed by Ali Azmat, Asim Azhar, Haroon and Arif Lohar. Angry fans took out their frustrations over Twitter and claimed how Ali Zafar had created much better anthems, specially Ab Khel Jamay Gha. Reacting to this feedback Ali Azmat voiced his opinion on a popular TV show, claiming that his ‘rivals’ (pointing at Ali Zafar) had paid bloggers to spread hatred about his new song. As a response to this allegation, Ali Zafar posted a sarcastic video on social media.

Later, show host Wasim Badami challenged Ali Zafar over a phone call and urged him to make a new song for his fans, regardless of him being hired by PSL or not. He agreed in the end and this is how the #BhaeeHazirHai campaign kicked off. This is perhaps the first time that a grand social media movement by the public urged a singer to make a song. Believe it or not, but the song’s YouTube video views have crossed 2.4 million in less than 24 hours and it was on the top trending spots on Twitter.

Mela Loot Liya is a fun-filled, vibrant, energetic and festive track that has definitely been worth the wait! You can watch the song here:

