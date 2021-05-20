All major taxes on films will be abolished after implementation of new film policy: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, recently met with the delegation of Pakistan Film Producers Association (PFPA) to discuss strategies and important changes in the film policy.

He has later announced two big news on his Twitter handle. Firstly, a new film policy is in the making and will be implemented next month. There will be significant changes with respect to taxation and NOCs.

“New Film Policy will be announced next month, all major taxes on Films will be abolished likewise Dramas and Film business will get special benefits. Hope new Film Policy will go a long way to revive Pak Film industry,” he wrote.

Chairman CPEC, Asim Saleem Bajwa and Vice President PFPA, Jerjees Seja were also present at the meeting. Fawad also shared that the new film policy will help in reviving Pakistan film industry.

Mahira Khan was the first one to appreciate the step taken by the government as she tweeted:

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 this is HUGE! I hope this actually happens. InshAllah. @fawadchaudhry https://t.co/fI9wkwyFc5 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) May 20, 2021

