To top
20 May

All major taxes on films will be abolished after implementation of new film policy: Fawad Chaudhry

by Entertainment Desk
Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, recently met with the delegation of Pakistan Film Producers Association (PFPA) to discuss strategies and important changes in the film policy.

He has later announced two big news on his Twitter handle. Firstly, a new film policy is in the making and will be implemented next month. There will be significant changes with respect to taxation and NOCs.

“New Film Policy will be announced next month, all major taxes on Films will be abolished likewise Dramas and Film business will get special benefits. Hope new Film Policy will go a long way to revive Pak Film industry,” he wrote.

 

 

Read: Pakistan to offer loans worth PKR 5 crore to filmmakers, says Fawad Chaudhry

Chairman CPEC, Asim Saleem Bajwa and Vice President PFPA, Jerjees Seja were also present at the meeting. Fawad also shared that the new film policy will help in reviving Pakistan film industry.

Mahira Khan was the first one to appreciate the step taken by the government as she tweeted:

 

 

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram share pictures from their ‘Baat Pakki’
Next post
Video: “Can I not act as well or better than our top actresses?” – Nausheen Shah
You might also like
Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan to offer loans worth PKR 5 crore to filmmakers, says Fawad Chaudhry
April 22, 2021
cinemas
Pakistani cinemas to open from March 15
March 1, 2021
Netflix
Haute List: 10 most-watched movies & TV shows on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video these days
November 10, 2020