22 Apr

Pakistan to offer loans worth PKR 5 crore to filmmakers, says Fawad Chaudhry

by Entertainment Desk
Fawad Chaudhry

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter on Wednesday to make some promising announcements for the entertainment and film industry in Pakistan.

He announced that the reforms that were initiated in the Ministry of Information and other relevant departments in 2018 are being resumed. In a series of Tweets in Urdu, Fawad Chaudhry assured that “revival of film and drama industry is a top priority” amongst other things which he listed.

 

 

 

“A loan worth up to Rs5 billion will be offered to budding drama and filmmakers under the Kamyab Jawan Programme and the lives of Tipu Sultan and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan will be made into world class productions,” he added.

 

 

The minister also confirmed that a law will be introduced to ensure timely payments for artists. Adequate measures will be taken to promote digital media as well.

 

 

That’s not all, not only PTV News and PTV Sports will be turned HD (High Definition), but a new digitally recorded anthem is also in the making.

 

 

Earlier, Senator Faisal Javed announced that the government is working on a bill that will ensure that artists are paid financial credits for the reruns of their dramas.

 

