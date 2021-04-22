Pakistan to offer loans worth PKR 5 crore to filmmakers, says Fawad Chaudhry

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter on Wednesday to make some promising announcements for the entertainment and film industry in Pakistan.

He announced that the reforms that were initiated in the Ministry of Information and other relevant departments in 2018 are being resumed. In a series of Tweets in Urdu, Fawad Chaudhry assured that “revival of film and drama industry is a top priority” amongst other things which he listed.

اسی طرح نئے انگریزی چینل کی بنیاد رکھ رہے ہیں، کراچی اور لاہور کے اسٹوڈیوز کو PPP mode میں Renovate کیا جائیگا APP کو Digital news agency بنائیں گے اور PID اور اشتہارات کا نظام مکمل طور پر Paperless کرنے کی طرف اقدامات شروع کر دئیے ہیں۔ External Wing پوری طرح revamp ہو گا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 21, 2021

“A loan worth up to Rs5 billion will be offered to budding drama and filmmakers under the Kamyab Jawan Programme and the lives of Tipu Sultan and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan will be made into world class productions,” he added.

فلم اور ڈرامہ کا Revival پہلی ترجیح ہے، سرسید احمد خان اور ٹیپو سلطان کی زندگیوں پر عالمی سطح کی پروڈکشن پر کام شروع کیا جا رہا ہے، نوجوان ڈرامہ اور فلم سازوں کو کامیاب جوان پروگرام سے پانچ کروڑ روپے تک قرضے کی سہولت دیں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 21, 2021

The minister also confirmed that a law will be introduced to ensure timely payments for artists. Adequate measures will be taken to promote digital media as well.

پرنٹ اور ٹی وی میڈیا سے وابستہ صحافیوں کیلئے وزیر اعظم ہاؤسنگ پراجیکٹ سے ذاتی گھر اور صحت کارڈ کی سہولت دیں گے ، تنخواہوں کی ادائیگی لازمی کرنے کیلئے قانون سازی اور انشورنس لا رہے ہیں، پریس کلب کو سہولتیں دینا بھی میری پالیسی ہو گی۔ Digital Media کو مکمل سپورٹ دیں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 21, 2021

That’s not all, not only PTV News and PTV Sports will be turned HD (High Definition), but a new digitally recorded anthem is also in the making.

Recording of new Anthem I initiated in 2018 now its in the final stages we will have new digital recording of anthem in few months Inshallah https://t.co/JLToA0NX9Y — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 21, 2021

Earlier, Senator Faisal Javed announced that the government is working on a bill that will ensure that artists are paid financial credits for the reruns of their dramas.

