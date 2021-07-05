All the winners of the Hum Style Awards 2021

The 5th Hum Style Awards took place on Sunday, 4th July in Lahore, celebrating the best of fashion and style from television, film, music, sports and fashion fraternity.
It was a night of glitz and glamour as stars walked on the red carpet, dressed to their nines, after a long hiatus. While Munib Nawaz and Ali Safina hosted the red carpet, Urwa Hocane and Ali Zafar entertained the audience throughout the night as the hosts of the evening.
The award ceremony kicked off with a powerful performance by the very talented Abdullah Siddique and Risham Faiz Bhutta. HSY and Resham performed on classic Punjabi tunes, while Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar danced on songs of Teefa in Trouble. Aima Baig also gave a magnificent performance.
The evening also featured some surprise moments including unveiling of the theatrical poster of Dum Mastam starring Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf.
Here’s a list of everyone who took the trophy home this year:
Most Stylish Actor Television (Female)
Nausheen Shah
Most Stylish Actor Television (Male)
Emmad Irfani
Most Stylish Actor Film (Female)
Maya Ali
Most Stylish Actor Film (Male)
Bilal Ashraf
Designer of the Year Menswear
Emraan Rajput
Designer of the Year Lawn
Elan
Designer of the Year Bridal
Shehla Chatoor — Received by Shehzad Raza on her behalf
Designer of the Year Demi-Couture
Hussain Rehar
Designer of the Year Pret Wear
Amna Chaudhry
Fashion Photographer of the Year
MHM
Hair and Makeup Artist of the Year
Arshad Khan
Fashion Stylist of the Year
Yasser Aziz Dar
Best Model (Female)
Giti Ara
Best Model (Male)
Hasnain Lehri
Most Stylish Performer
Shamoon Ismail
Most Stylish Sports Personality
Karishma Ali
Retail Label of the Year – Apparel
Outfitters
Rising Star 2020
Khushhal Khan – Model
Suleman Hussain – Model
Rising Star Photographers
Azen Malick