5 Jul

All the winners of the Hum Style Awards 2021

by Entertainment Desk
Hum Style Awards

The 5th Hum Style Awards took place on Sunday, 4th July in Lahore, celebrating the best of fashion and style from television, film, music, sports and fashion fraternity.

It was a night of glitz and glamour as stars walked on the red carpet, dressed to their nines, after a long hiatus. While Munib Nawaz and Ali Safina hosted the red carpet, Urwa Hocane and Ali Zafar entertained the audience throughout the night as the hosts of the evening.

 

Hum Style Awards

Ali Zafar & Urwa Hocane

 

The award ceremony kicked off with a powerful performance by the very talented Abdullah Siddique and Risham Faiz Bhutta. HSY and Resham performed on classic Punjabi tunes, while Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar danced on songs of Teefa in Trouble. Aima Baig also gave a magnificent performance.

 

Abdullah Siddique and Risham Faiz Bhutta

 

 

 

 

The evening also featured some surprise moments including unveiling of the theatrical poster of Dum Mastam starring Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf.

 

 

Here’s a list of everyone who took the trophy home this year:

 

Most Stylish Actor Television (Female)

Nausheen Shah

 

Hum Style Awards

 

Most Stylish Actor Television (Male) 

Emmad Irfani

 

Hum Style Awards

 

Most Stylish Actor Film (Female) 

Maya Ali

 

Hum Style Awards

 

Most Stylish Actor Film (Male) 

Bilal Ashraf

 

 

Designer of the Year Menswear

Emraan Rajput

 

 

Designer of the Year Lawn 

Elan

 

 

Designer of the Year Bridal

Shehla Chatoor — Received by Shehzad Raza on her behalf

 

 

Designer of the Year Demi-Couture

Hussain Rehar

 

 

Designer of the Year Pret Wear

Amna Chaudhry

 

 

Read: Hum Style Awards 2021: All 20 categories, nominations & predictions

 

Fashion Photographer of the Year

MHM

 

 

Hair and Makeup Artist of the Year

Arshad Khan

 

 

Fashion Stylist of the Year

Yasser Aziz Dar

 

 

Best Model (Female) 

Giti Ara

 

 

Best Model (Male)

Hasnain Lehri

 

 

Most Stylish Performer

Shamoon Ismail

 

 

 

Most Stylish Sports Personality 

Karishma Ali

 

 

 

Retail Label of the Year – Apparel

Outfitters

 

 

Rising Star 2020

Khushhal Khan – Model

 

 

Suleman Hussain – Model

 

 

Rising Star Photographers

Azen Malick

 

 

 

