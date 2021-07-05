All the winners of the Hum Style Awards 2021

The 5th Hum Style Awards took place on Sunday, 4th July in Lahore, celebrating the best of fashion and style from television, film, music, sports and fashion fraternity.

It was a night of glitz and glamour as stars walked on the red carpet, dressed to their nines, after a long hiatus. While Munib Nawaz and Ali Safina hosted the red carpet, Urwa Hocane and Ali Zafar entertained the audience throughout the night as the hosts of the evening.

The award ceremony kicked off with a powerful performance by the very talented Abdullah Siddique and Risham Faiz Bhutta. HSY and Resham performed on classic Punjabi tunes, while Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar danced on songs of Teefa in Trouble. Aima Baig also gave a magnificent performance.

The evening also featured some surprise moments including unveiling of the theatrical poster of Dum Mastam starring Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf.

Here’s a list of everyone who took the trophy home this year:

Most Stylish Actor Television (Female)

Nausheen Shah

Most Stylish Actor Television (Male)

Emmad Irfani

Most Stylish Actor Film (Female)

Maya Ali

Most Stylish Actor Film (Male)

Bilal Ashraf

Designer of the Year Menswear

Emraan Rajput

Designer of the Year Lawn

Elan

Designer of the Year Bridal

Shehla Chatoor — Received by Shehzad Raza on her behalf

Designer of the Year Demi-Couture

Hussain Rehar

Designer of the Year Pret Wear

Amna Chaudhry

Fashion Photographer of the Year

MHM

Hair and Makeup Artist of the Year

Arshad Khan

Fashion Stylist of the Year

Yasser Aziz Dar

Best Model (Female)

Giti Ara

Best Model (Male)

Hasnain Lehri

Most Stylish Performer

Shamoon Ismail

Most Stylish Sports Personality

Karishma Ali

Retail Label of the Year – Apparel

Outfitters

Rising Star 2020

Khushhal Khan – Model

Suleman Hussain – Model

Rising Star Photographers

Azen Malick