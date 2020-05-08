American singer Madonna says she has recovered from coronavirus

American singer and pop icon Madonna has recently revealed that she had the coronavirus infection during the end of her Paris leg of ‘Madame X’ tour but now she is “healthy and well”.

In an Instagram post on May 6, the singer announced her contribution towards the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. She also sought to clarify rumours about the current state of her health which started circulating after she had said that she wanted to “breathe in the Covid-19 air” following her claims to have the antibodies for the novel virus.

According to France24, Madonna said on Thursday that she has recovered from the COVID-19 disease, which forced her to pull out of a string of concerts in Paris in February and March. She had tested positive for antibodies which may mean she had the disease — though at the time she said she didn’t realise she had it.

“Just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus – I am not currently sick. When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show,” Madonna wrote.

“But at the time we all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now,” she added.

