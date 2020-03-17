Coronavirus update: Idris Elba tests positive & Met Gala gets postponed indefinitely

This comes as a surprise to those who thought Luther is immortal, well not so much as our favourite Idris Elba has been diagoned positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Elba, 47, told his social media followers that he was tested after he discovered he was in close contact with someone else who tested positive, but that he is not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus. The actor said he was alerted to the exposure on Friday.

“I quarantined myself and got tested immediately and got the results back today,” Elba said. “Look, this is serious, you know? Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands.”

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

In other news, The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced on Monday that the annual Met Gala, scheduled to take place on May 4, has been postponed indefinitely. The news follows a wave of canceled and postponed cultural events around the world due to coronavirus.

“Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will be postponed to a later date,” co-chair Anna Wintour wrote Monday in Vogue.

The theme of the 2020 Met Gala was “About Time: Fashion and Duration” and co-hosts included Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Louis Vuitton’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. The most recent year that the Met Gala was not held was in 2002, due to the 9/11 attacks.

Keep watching this space for more updates about the events delayed or rescheduled.

