Amitabh Bachchan & other Bollywood stars pay tribute to the late Rishi Kapoor

Tributes are pouring in for the late Rishi Kapoor who passed Thursday morning at age 67. Following his tragic passing, Bollywood celebrities are paying tribute to the late actor on social media. From Rajinikanth to Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra, all the stars had nothing but grief as they posted eulogies for the Bollywood veteran.

Legend Amitabh Bachchan was among the first few to confirm the news of his demise.

“He’s GONE! Rishi Kapoor gone. Just passed away. I am destroyed!” said Big B in his tweet.

Heartbroken … Rest In Peace … my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

Actor Rajnikanth also used his Twitter to pay tribute to the legend by saying, “Heartbroken … Rest In Peace … my dearest friend Rishi Kapoor.”

Multifaceted, endearing and lively…this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2020

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi also paid tribute via his Twitter. He said, “Multifaceted, endearing and lively…this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

There isn’t a dry eye in Bollywood after his demise; actors, journalists and politicians, everyone is heartbroken.

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare…just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

Just can’t seem to make sense of what is going on. Indian cinema is never going to be the same without you, #RishiKapoor Sir. Your boyish charm, charisma, versatility and boundless talent will always be remembered. My condolences to the family 🙏💔 — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) April 30, 2020

My mother Kamna Chandra wrote two #RishiKapoor films – Prem Rog & Chandni. Every time we met, he asked about her & told me, yet again, how special these roles were to him. It meant the world to her. Thank you Sir for the warmth & for those incredible performances. #RIP — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) April 30, 2020

It’s a great great loss.

RIP #RishiKapoor sir. Your legacy will live on forever sir 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/4tkN0nDxty — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 30, 2020

This year has brought us shock, sorrow and loss. An actor who regaled audiences across generations with his breathtaking roles and screen presence. Rest in peace #RishiKapoor. You will be missed. My condolences to his family, close ones and fans. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) April 30, 2020

I've had the honour of working with Rishi ji. A larger than life person, so outspoken yet so warm. We have lost a brilliant actor today. Still can't believe it.. absolutely heartbroken. My prayers are with the family during this tough time. pic.twitter.com/gFNAXUoxFT — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 30, 2020

Chintu Uncle will be missed terribly. There was never a dull moment when he was around. He was a legend on screen and also off it. Heartbreaking for all of us who loved him. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cTl6SomKZq — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 30, 2020

This cannot be true! Rishi sir was my favourite man,and favourite co-star ever! I still remember being nervous around him in Shuddh Desi Romance. He would put me at ease and treat me just like a friend! Will never forget every advice,every joke he told.❤️ #RIP #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/dfIi935I0v — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 30, 2020

You will always be in our hearts sir. Your charm your warmth and your unforgettable performances will give light to us all in the darkest moments. Deepest condolences to Neetuji , Ranbir and the entire family. pic.twitter.com/QsLYZ9ee0B — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 30, 2020

Read: Rishi Kapoor is no more, legend dies age 67

Rishi Kapoor, celebrated for his films including Kabhie Kabhie, Karz, Naseeb Apna Apna, Bol Radha Bol and Amar Akbar Anthony, was last seen in the web series The Body on Netflix. The news of his passing came just one day after the demise of another Bollywood legend, Irrfan Khan.

comments