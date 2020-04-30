To top
30 Apr

Amitabh Bachchan & other Bollywood stars pay tribute to the late Rishi Kapoor

by Entertainment Desk
Tributes are pouring in for the late Rishi Kapoor who passed Thursday morning at age 67. Following his tragic passing, Bollywood celebrities are paying tribute to the late actor on social media. From Rajinikanth to Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra, all the stars had nothing but grief as they posted eulogies for the Bollywood veteran.



Legend Amitabh Bachchan was among the first few to confirm the news of his demise.

 

“He’s GONE! Rishi Kapoor gone. Just passed away. I am destroyed!” said Big B in his tweet.

 

Actor Rajnikanth also used his Twitter to pay tribute to the legend by saying, “Heartbroken … Rest In Peace … my dearest friend Rishi Kapoor.”

 

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi also paid tribute via his Twitter. He said, “Multifaceted, endearing and lively…this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

There isn’t a dry eye in Bollywood after his demise; actors, journalists and politicians, everyone is heartbroken.

 

 

 

Read: Rishi Kapoor is no more, legend dies age 67

 

Rishi Kapoor, celebrated for his films including Kabhie Kabhie, Karz, Naseeb Apna Apna, Bol Radha Bol and Amar Akbar Anthony, was last seen in the web series The Body on Netflix. The news of his passing came just one day after the demise of another Bollywood legend, Irrfan Khan.

