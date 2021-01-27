Amna Ilyas dedicates latest Instagram post to the ‘Bharam Culture’ in Pakistan

Model turned actor Amna Ilyas took responsibility to deliver a positive message to her followers. She shared a comic video on Instagram that highlights the negative use of power in the country and she, very creatively, stressed upon the need to value and respect the law.

Usually, Pakistanis like to use influential names to get out of trouble. It is, in fact, a common practice especially when they are stopped by the traffic police.

The video, Amna shared displays the flawed system where a celebrity is being stopped by a traffic policeman who asks for her license. “You have broken the signal, there will be a challan, give me your license,” says the policeman on duty.

As she starts to use the typical “My name is…” line to get out of the situation, she is interrupted mid-sentence and directed to provide the license again by the visibly angry officer.

The Baaji actor dedicated the post to the ‘Bharam Culture’ in Pakistan.

“I don’t know about the other cities out there, but I’d venture to say they hold a lot more respect for their traffic police than we do. This absurd culture of exercising “power” to get away from taking responsibility is out of fashion so it ain’t cool no more!’ she wrote.

In reality, we know that lawmakers in the country are often the ones breaking the law. Police officers need to take a lesson and stop taking bribes and giving in to those in influential positions, while those in a position of power should abide by rules, to begin with.

Amna frequently uses her social media platforms to highlight concerns that need attention and we’re glad she’s using her social media influence to spread positive messages.

