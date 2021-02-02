Short film Gulabo starring Amna Ilyas leaves the viewers confused

Model turned actor Amna Ilyas has been a part of interesting and thought-provoking videos on Instagram these days. Taking responsibility to deliver positive messages to her followers, she shared a comic video highlighting the negative use of power in the country which was followed by another that was dedicated to the hardworking people who take delivery orders.

Apart from the regular Instagram posts, the actor recently starred in See Prime’s latest short film, Gulabo. “To love is to possess… To possess is to lose,” read the official description on the channel.

Amna plays a possessive new wife named Gulabo, madly in love with her husband, Behzaad. While she’s okay with other girls looking at her husband, she says she’d kill him if she ever found him cheating on her. They have a relationship that looks like a fairy tale; he goes to work and she waits for him to come back. Romantic gestures fill their life, until one day, her neighbour plants doubt in her mind. This blindsided love is very dangerous, she tells Gulabo adding that sometimes the same blind love makes you stumble and fall flat on your face.

The neighbour/wellwisher makes Gulabo think that her husband could be cheating on her and asks her to come over so the veil on her eyes will be lifted. Deceived by what she sees, Gulabo ruins a perfect life when her husband drinks a glass of poisoned milk. The story concludes when she finds that it wasn’t her husband she saw, but another man who looked like him.

The narrative revolves around possessiveness and a relationship destroyed by doubt planted by those who act as your near and dear ones.

The picturization of the film has all the charms and qualities of the old world and Amna looks beautiful none the less. However, the storyline could have been better. Abrupt ending and too many similarities between her husband played by Ali Raza and the look-alike created unnecessary drama. While Amna is a decent actor, a better choice of co-star to play the husband would have made the acting look more natural.

Gulabo is a film by Shahid Nizami and also stars Najma Kifayat and Ali Raza alongside Amna Ilyas.

Watch the short film here:

