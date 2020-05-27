To top
27 May

Anoushey Ashraf gets a special message from Ertuğrul star Engin Duzyatan

by Entertainment Desk
Ertuğrul

Everyone was trying to escape the devastation that has been brought to the people of Pakistan around Eid. While a lot of people weren’t in the mood to celebrate Eid, Anoushey Ashraf got help all the way from Turkey to lift up her spirits. While the entire country drools over the cast of Diriliş: Ertuğrul, Anoushey got a special Eid greeting directly from Ertuğrul, Turkish actor Engin Duzyatan himself.



Anoushey shared the exciting news over her Instagram account.

 

 

It appears that her friend from Turkey, Murat Tarman, had called her via FaceTime while the Turkish actor was sitting by his side, ready to greet her. However, she missed the call.

“When you miss a FaceTime call with the handsome and uber talented Ertuğrul aka Engin Duzyatan because you’re meditating and your phones on silent,” Anoushey wrote in caption.

Read: Diriliş: Ertuğrul producer wishes to work on joint projects with Pakistan

They recorded an adorable message and sent it to her instead. In the video, they’re laughing at the timing of it all. They also wish her Eid Mubarak along with all Pakistanis. It’s safe to say that she loved it.

“You guys made me smile this sombre Eid. Thank you, Murat Tarman, for being a star and the best human. Can’t wait to see you soon! Sending love and Eid greetings to Turkey,” she wrote.

Indeed this is a call no one in Pakistan would want to miss!

Diriliş: Ertuğrul producer wishes to work on joint projects with Pakistan
Gucci bids farewell to seasonal fashion shows
