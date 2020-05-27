Diriliş: Ertuğrul producer wishes to work on joint projects with Pakistan

Turkish TV show Diriliş: Ertuğrul is all the rage in Pakistan these days. It not only became an instant hit when it was released in Urdu dubbing on YouTube and started trending on Twitter as well but also set new world record for bringing in the most new subscribers on YouTube. According to recent news, the drama’s producer wishes to collaborate with Pakistan now.

According to TRT World, Mehmet Bozdag, who is the producer as well as the screenwriter of the drama, told Anadolu Agency that Muslims should not only work together in politics and trade but also in culture and the arts, and so business-people should invest in the field of art.

Read: Ertuğrul: Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Sultan wants to visit Pakistan

“I am surprised that we did not make any collaborations till this day… we call each other brother countries,” said Bozdag, referring to Turkey and Pakistan.

“However, we have never signed a deal in the field of culture and arts. So then where is the fellowship?” Bozdag said while emphasizing that there should be joint projects where producers and actors come together.

“When one of us is in trouble, both countries are mobilized. But we should also do this act on better days and organize days of culture not only in the cinema, but also in the field of cuisine, museums and history. We shall share our experiences with Pakistan and they should share theirs with us, and together we will sign world-shaking deals,” he said. Bozdag said he expected the series to attract attention in Pakistan, but he never thought it would be in such a short time. He emphasized that he is especially happy that the show is popular in Pakistan. “Even if Turkey and Pakistan have separate borders, the souls are of one nation,” he said.

comments