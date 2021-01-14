Armeena Khan’s short film The Achilles Protocol is now available on Amazon Prime

The media streaming industry seems to be benefiting from the worldwide pandemic. Streaming portals such as Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ and other local ones have seen an increase in consumption and subscriptions. With many of us confined to our homes, there is not much to do than binge-watch series, movies and explore short films.

Armeena Khan is the most recent one whose British sci-fi short film, The Achilles Protocol is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

Speaking of her role, the Bin Roye actor had revealed that she plays a very tricky character in this international project.

“I am playing an extremely advanced, artificial intelligence. I had to look completely flawless, beautiful and yet menacing at the same time. I cannot take all the credit for the look as this is where the makeup magic of MonnieK and PIP came in. My character was shot on green screen and I was sometimes suspended with wires making it even more technical,” she had earlier told Something Haute.

“A Hacker battles an Artificial Intelligence gone rogue to stop a nuclear Armageddon,” states the tagline of the film.

According to the description on the teaser, Manchester-based filmmaker Aatif Ati Zafar followed his passion despite his life-threatening illness of cystic fibrosis. The director has won great appreciation for his short film The Achilles Protocol and is now working towards his first feature film.

The Achilles Protocol was inspired by his own life events and is a reflection of his own survival against a cureless condition.

Starring Armeena Rana Khan, Mark Hill, and Christopher Faith, the short film has been directed by Aatif Ati Zafar.

