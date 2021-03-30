Asim Azhar encourages fellow artists to invest in the music industry

The success of Asim Azhar’s latest single — Yaad — in collaboration with rappers Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus of Young Stunners, is taking the internet by storm. The song has garnered 1.5 million views in just 4 days and is already trending on the number one spot in YouTube’s music section.

The second spot is also taken by Young Stunner’s song Afsanay. Following so much recognition, Asim took to Twitter and urged his fellow musicians to produce original content to benefit the music industry.

“I hope its an eye opener for A LOT of the artists (mainstream too) to start making original content & music videos. Sirf brands ka wait karte reh jaoge tou hogaya kaam. Thora jaib mai haath daalo aur saath do,” he wrote.

I can literally count on one hand ke sirf kitne (established) artists hain that are investing in their craft & the music industry constantly. Baaki sab…? Bas koi brand ajaye, koi drama karlain, koi controversy ajaye. Aise nahi hota dost. Kuch dogay tou kuch milega 🙏🏽😊 — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) March 28, 2021

The singer emphasized that musicians should not only perform in brand endorsed shows, make music that caters to certain requirements or look for controversies to get promoted. It is an era of experimentation where listeners are eager for good music and thus original content is always appreciated.

“I can literally count on one hand ke sirf kitne (established) artists hain that are investing in their craft & the music industry constantly. Baaki sab…? Bas koi brand ajaye, koi drama karlain, koi controversy ajaye. Aise nahi hota dost. Kuch dogay tou kuch milega [The rest are waiting for a brand, a drama OST, a controversy… you will only get results when you invest from your own pocket],” he added.

when talent doesn’t work hard, hard work beats talent 💯 https://t.co/BxPEluDK1B — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) March 29, 2021

He concluded by retweeting Talha Anjum’s tweet and mirroring his thoughts that “when talent doesn’t work hard, hard work beats talent.”

we hang out at the studio and end up making history.. i love you both @TalhahYunus @AsimAzharr we got the number 1 video in the country 🤘🏽🇵🇰🔥#Yaad 👉🏽 https://t.co/j8iNkeN1Q6 — Talha Anjum (@talhahanjum) March 29, 2021

You can watch Yaad here:

