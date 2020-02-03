Asim Azhar’s song with American band Krewella is out

Last year we reported that singer and actor Asim Azhar is collaborating with American electronic dance music (EDM) band, Krewella. The song Paradise from their new album zer0 is finally out now!

The band announced the news of their second album on Instagram in December 2019. They also listed 11 songs and we spotted Asim’s name on the fifth spot. Asim recently shared the song on his Twitter handle.

My new song with @Krewella is finally out!!! 😊 https://t.co/sHo2yCrq1S — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) January 31, 2020

With English lyrics, the tune is quite catchy with Asim’s vocals coming in after one and half minute. The pop star’s voice merges with other vocals seamlessly. However, Asim’s part end with one line in Punjabi.

Formed in 2007, Krewella consists of sisters Jahan and Yasmine Yousaf, whose father is of Pakistani descent. Their music is a blend of self-produced electro house and dubstep, with influences of many other EDM styles.

The band shared their latest album on Twitter, along with a video featuring the concept behind all the songs. The video starts off with welcoming its viewers to the new era.

𝘇𝗲𝗿𝟬 OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS. THANK YOU FOR LISTENING. WELCOME TO THE NEW ERA. https://t.co/iwpMZtqTb1 pic.twitter.com/6tmdBmwWHm — KREWELLA (@Krewella) January 31, 2020

