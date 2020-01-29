To top
29 Jan

Ali Azmat, Haroon & Asim Azhar collaborate for PSL 2020 anthem

by Entertainment Desk
PSL 2020

It’s time for Pakistanis to express their love for cricket; it’s time for Pakistan Super League (PSL)!



The fifth season of the cricketing tournament Pakistan Super League is upon us with only a few weeks left till 20th February. While we aren’t sure about the details of the opening ceremony yet, but the much-anticipated PSL anthem has been finally released featuring Ali Azmat, Haroon and Asim Azhar in a celebratory tune, Tayyar Hain.

 

Asim Azhar, Haroon, Ali Azmat & Arif Lohar

 

Read: Ali Zafar reveals why he didn’t sing the PSL anthem this year

Other than these three, Arif Lohar can also be spotted lending his vocals to add the much needed vigour for a sports anthem. The song has a fun vibe; Asim and Haroon also danced to the beat, while Ali’s vocals took the energy up a notch.

The track has been composed by Xulfi and the video has been directed by Laal Kabootar’s Kamal Khan.

You can watch the video of Tayyar Hain here:

 

 

