Ali Azmat, Haroon & Asim Azhar collaborate for PSL 2020 anthem

It’s time for Pakistanis to express their love for cricket; it’s time for Pakistan Super League (PSL)!

The fifth season of the cricketing tournament Pakistan Super League is upon us with only a few weeks left till 20th February. While we aren’t sure about the details of the opening ceremony yet, but the much-anticipated PSL anthem has been finally released featuring Ali Azmat, Haroon and Asim Azhar in a celebratory tune, Tayyar Hain.

Other than these three, Arif Lohar can also be spotted lending his vocals to add the much needed vigour for a sports anthem. The song has a fun vibe; Asim and Haroon also danced to the beat, while Ali’s vocals took the energy up a notch.

The track has been composed by Xulfi and the video has been directed by Laal Kabootar’s Kamal Khan. You can watch the video of Tayyar Hain here:

