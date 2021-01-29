Pakistan Super League 6 anthem to feature Aima Baig & Naseebo Lal

With every new edition of Pakistan Super League, excitement is always at an all-time high; not just for the cricket matches but the new song as well. As the official anthem of PSL 5 by Asim Azhar, Haroon, Ali Azmat and Arif Lohar didn’t resonate with the audience as much as expected, officials have taken a completely new route this time. According to Geo News, the new song for PSL 6 edition, featuring Aima Baig and Naseebo Lal, will be released next week.

The exuberant Aima Baig and veteran singer Naseebo Lal have lent their voices for the PSL 2021 song. Also joining them on the track will be the famous rap duo Young Stunners, who have been making waves on social media and YouTube for over a couple of years now.

Due to the ongoing conditions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, no official ceremony for releasing the song will be held. However, it will be released through several media platforms.

Geo News has reported that it is expected that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be allowed to welcome crowds to the stands during the matches. The PCB will finalize a plan to promote the league only after the government gives it the green signal to host crowds for the matches.

The sixth edition of the PSL is scheduled to begin from February 20th in Karachi. The opening ceremony of the league will be held in accordance with the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

