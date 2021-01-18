Did you know? Asim Azhar would have been a cricketer if not a singer

This generation’s most beloved male singing sensation in Pakistan, Asim Azhar has a melodious voice but not many know that he also possess talent for cricket as well.

Cricketers were took by surprise recently when Asim shared a video on Instagram in which he displayed his batting skills. It is a video of his net practice.

“Agar mai singer na hota, tou cricketer hota shayad (If I was not a singer, perhaps I would have been a cricketer),” he captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

That’s not it, Asim followed his post with an Instagram story where he tagged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and asked them to stop ignoring a talent player like him.

Read: Ali Azmat, Haroon & Asim Azhar collaborate for PSL 2020 anthem

Asim also sang the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 anthem — Tayyar Hain — along with Haroon, Ali Azmat and Arif Lohar. Though that wasn’t very popular and received a lot of flak, his skills as a cricketer were appreciated by seasoned players.

Cricketer Shadab Khan liked his performance and asked if the batsman is available for the PSL, to which Azhar replied “only if you’re the captain then yes.”

Cricketer Azam Khan also had an interesting discussion on the post. He said: “Why are you depriving us poor of our livelihoods?”

“Even the public knows that you have more guitars than bats,” Asim replied to him. Azhar Ali also lauded singer’s cricketing skills.

comments