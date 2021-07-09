Atif Aslam confirms Sajal Aly as his muse for next song

The news of Sajal Aly featuring in Atif Aslam’s upcoming song took fans by surprise a few weeks ago. The two powerhouse performers were spotted shooting in northern areas of Pakistan and since then fans are eagerly waiting for an announcement. Finally, the wait is over as Atif has made the announcement on his Instagram.

“Experience love like never before!” he wrote in the caption with a poster shot of his song which features him and Sajal at a campsite under a starry night. It is a picturesque location as the music videos has been shot in Skardu.

Titled Rafta Rafta, the song appears to be a romantic ballad as the singer promised that it will make listeners ‘experience love like never before’. With Atif’s soulful voice and Sajal’s unrivaled expressions and innocence, we’re sure this tune will tug at our heartstrings

However, fans may have to wait a bit longer as this is only a poster and there is no confirmation about a release date. Atif will probably release a teaser for his fans first to build the anticipation.

Rafta Rafta is directed by Hassam Baloch and produced by Tarun Chaudhary and Omar Ahmed. The singer has lately been releasing covers of old classics, so, we wonder if this Rafta Rafta has got anything to do with Mehdi Hassan’s famous tune.

This won’t be the first time a popular face will star in Atif’s music video. Mansha Pasha and Syra Yousuf have both starred in the singer’s previous song Raat.