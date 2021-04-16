Atif Aslam releases naat ‘Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat’ this Ramazan

Atif Aslam gave us a beautiful rendition of Asma ul Husna (99 Names of Allah) last Ramazan in collaboration with Coke Studio, however, this time the singer has released a special naat — Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat — to celebrate the holy month and surprise his followers.

It features four other singers with Atif, including Ali Pervez Mehdi, Nouman Javed, Ahsan Pervaiz Mehdi, and Kumail Jaffery. They are also part of the recitation as the group performed the poetic verses of the famous naat, written by Ahmed Raza Khan Barelvi.

The best part of the beautiful rendition is that it is free from heavy background music, unnecessary instruments and relies only on the heavenly voices of the vocalists. The video is also simple with only gold and white in prominence.

We have listened to many versions of this naat over the years, and it is commendable that Atif’s soulful rendition has also kept the essence and purity of the durood o salaam in his composition.

Earlier, Atif posted many teasers of the naat and titled it as ‘Salam-e-Ajizana’. The singer has been continuously talking about Islam in his interviews over the last few years and we have seen him showing interest in reciting popular religious supplications. He has performed Tajdar-e-Haram, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Wohi Khuda Hai and the 99 Names of Allah as well.

