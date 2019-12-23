Atif Aslam & Sara Bharwana welcome baby boy

Just before the year ends, here is more good news for Atif Aslam fans. The singer has become a father once again!

Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana welcomed their second child — a baby boy — in the world last week. Atif took to Instagram and shared the news with his followers:

“Ladies and gentlemen our NEW arrival Alhamdulilah. Both mother and baby are fine. Keep us in your prayers and don’t forget to say Mashallah,” he wrote. The singer did not reveal the name as of yet but he posted an adorable picture of the toddler who can be seen hugging an elephant.

Atif and Sara tied the knot back in 2013 and their first child — Ahad — was born in 2014.

Congratulations to the couple on their little bundle of joy and we wish him a healthy life!

