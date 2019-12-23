To top
23 Dec

Atif Aslam & Sara Bharwana welcome baby boy

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, News
Atif

Just before the year ends, here is more good news for Atif Aslam fans. The singer has become a father once again!



Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana welcomed their second child — a baby boy — in the world last week. Atif took to Instagram and shared the news with his followers:

“Ladies and gentlemen our NEW arrival Alhamdulilah. Both mother and baby are fine. Keep us in your prayers and don’t forget to say Mashallah,” he wrote. The singer did not reveal the name as of yet but he posted an adorable picture of the toddler who can be seen hugging an elephant.

 

 

Read: I found God through music: Atif Aslam

Atif and Sara tied the knot back in 2013 and their first child — Ahad — was born in 2014.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A road trip to remember 😘. Don’t forget to say Mashallah #happybirthday #vancouver #atifaslam

A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam) on

 

Congratulations to the couple on their little bundle of joy and we wish him a healthy life!

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

In pictures: Mansha Pasha & Jibran Nasir’s intimate engagement ceremony
