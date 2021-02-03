Baarwan Khiladi: 5 new boys who will be making their acting debuts in upcoming web series

The news that Mahira Khan is donning the producer’s hat for an upcoming web series — Baarwan Khiladi — has excited us all. The poster and team behind the project seems very promising and we are eagerly waiting for more information. However, a closer look at the names involved in the project have revealed a few key details.

Director Adnan Sarwar, who has previously given us masterpieces as Shah and Motorcycle Girl, recently took to Instagram to thank his team, especially first-time producer Mahira.

“An exciting new project. A labor of love. ‘Baarwan Khiladi’ releases on Tapmad TV soon. Produced by the amazing Mahira Khan and Nina Kashif – The best producers one could ask for. Starring Danyal Zafar, Shahveer Jafry, Khaqan Shahnawaz, Zarrar Khan, Meer Yousuf, Kinza Hashmi, Sarmad Khoosat, Mira Sethi and many more,” he wrote.

So we found out a few new names of the cast through his post, and luckily, these fresh faces have posted a few good pictures from the shoot of Baarwan Khiladi.

The first out of the three young debutants is content creator Khaqan Shahnawaz who shared about his experience of working on the web series on his social media with a few shots with his co-actors and producer.

“So excited to share my first acting project with you guys! Couldn’t have asked for a better set of people to work with! Working with Adnan Sarwar was a bliss, his direction and advices have shaped me into a better actor.

Also, can’t wait for you guys to see Danyal Zafar put all of us to shame with his brilliant acting, never knew he was so good at it! Found great new friendships that I will cherish for the rest of my life, shooting without these people seems unimaginable now, the fun I had on set with Zarrar Khan Shahveer Jafry and Meer Yousuf is inexplainable,” Khaqan wrote on his post.

Then we have model, actor and certified fitness trainer, Zarrar Khan who also shared some behind-the-scene pictures and judging by their jerseys, team in Baarwan Khiladi is Shaheen Eleven.

“Working on a project being co-produced by the incredible Mahira Khan & Nina Kashif was an honour. Being scouted by Mahira herself was something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. I wish you two nothing but success with Soul Fry Films and it was a privilege to be on your set,” Zarrar wrote.

“Working with the incredibly talented Adnan Sarwar, our director, was a treat in itself. Your patience & dedication to not only this project, but helping us develop our skills as actors is something I’ll always appreciate. This project will always remain close to my heart especially because of these talented boys, Khaqan Shahnawaz, Danyal Zafar, Shahveer Jafry and Meer Yousuf that I met and became friends with during our time on set. I can’t wait for all of you to see all the hard work these boys put into their roles and the amazing performances they gave (especially Danyal),” he added.

Meer Yousuf also thanked Mahira, Nina, Adnan and his team for all their support.

We are excited to see that a fresh crop of actors will be making debuts in an original Pakistani web series. We wish them all the luck!

