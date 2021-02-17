I wanted my first production to be on a Pakistani platform: Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan has so much in store for her fans in 2021; the actor has three upcoming films — The Legend of Maula Jatt, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and Neelofar — waiting for a green light from cinema owners. However, the fate of these films and their release dates are unsure due to coronavirus pandemic. So, Mahira gave her fans another reason to rejoice this year by venturing into production, under the banner of Soul Fry Films, in collaboration with Nina Kashif. Her first project will be a web series titled Baarwan Khiladi.

She made the big reveal that it will also be Tapmad’s first originally produced web series that will be launching rising star Danyal Zafar and the already digitally acclaimed Shahveer Jafry. Kinza Hashmi will also play an important part in the project. However, her fans wondered why she didn’t become a part of the web series herself. In a recent interview with Gulf News, the superstar shared there wasn’t any role for her.

“There wasn’t a role that suited me. Maybe if I was younger I would have played a character in it. Kinza Hashmi has a very cool part. I made sure the girl’s character is something I want to see on screen! I hope my fans enjoy the series because of that,” she said.

It is directed by Adnan Sarwar, who has previously given us masterpieces like Shah and Motorcycle Girl, and written by Shahid Dogar. As the title suggests, it is a coming of age story set against the backdrop of cricket.

Mahira shared that she always wanted to direct or produce but she is “very lazy” and needs a “push”. However, she isn’t too keen about sports.

“It’s very small at the moment. I want to get my hands dirty with smaller projects first, make stories that get me excited,” she said adding, “I have to admit — I’m not a sports fan at all, so I could have never imagined wanting to make my first series about that. But when I heard the story and read the script, it got me excited. Also, working with younger/newer people was something that I really wanted to do — be it the actors or the writer or the art director etc.”

Read: Baarwan Khiladi: 5 new boys who will be making their acting debuts in upcoming web series Talking about why she chose to release it on a local streaming platform, rather than a big one like Netflix, Amazon Prime or Zee5, Mahira asked rhetorically: “Why not Tapmad? “I wanted my first to be on a Pakistani platform. I would love to produce for Zee or Amazon or Netflix, but I also feel we need to empower our local OTT platforms. Hopefully, this will start a trend of local content being made for local online platforms,” she added.

The web series features fresh faces like musician turned actor Danyal Zafar, YouTuber Shahveer Jafry, content creator Khaqan Shahnawaz, fitness trainer and model Zarrar Khan, and model Meer Yousuf. TV actress Kinza Hashmi is the female lead while established names like Sarmad Khoosat, Saba Faisal and Mira Sethi are also a part of the show.

Barwaan Khiladi will be released after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final.

