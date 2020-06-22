Bilal Maqsood tests positive for coronavirus

Guitarist Bilal Maqsood, who is a well-known member of pop band Strings and son of Anwar Maqsood, on Saturday shared on social media that he has contracted coronavirus.

Bilal was conducting a Q&A session with his fans on Instagram, when a fan inquired him about his family’s health.

“How are you and Anwar uncle and the whole fam,” the fan asked.

The singer disclosed that he has tested postive for COVID-19, but the rest of his family are doing well.

Earlier other artists such as Rubina Ashraf, Abrar Ul Haq, Syed Shafaat Ali, Shahid Afridi, Rahim Shah, Sakina Samo also shared that they have tested positive. So far Nida Yasir and Vasay Chaudhry have recovered. We wish Bilal Maqsood a speedy recovery!

