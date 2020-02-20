To top
20 Feb

Celebrities & PSL 2020: Who is rooting for which team?

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Entertainment, Featured
PSL

Cricket fever is high as the fifth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is about to kick off today in the evening. What’s most exciting is that it is the first time the entire cricketing tournament will be held only in Pakistan, with the opening ceremony scheduled to take place in Karachi along with the first match. The rest of the matches will shuffle between Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Rawalpindi and Karachi.



We know Pakistanis are cricket enthusiasts, and PSL and celebrities go hand in hand as many of our favourite stars are team ambassadors. So it’s a given to anticipate a certain vigour from celebrities whenever PSL is about to begin and thankfully, they haven’t disappointed us this time. Social media is abuzz with stars posting about their favourite teams and we can’t wait for the clashes to begin!

Here’s a list of who is supporting which team in PSL 2020:

 

Karachi Kings

 

We feel the city of lights has got massive support system to cheer for the team as plethora of celebs are on-board. Wasim Akram, Maria Wasti, Tooba Siddiqui, Farhan Saeed, Urwa Hocane, Sunita Marshall, Hassan Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Sarwat Gilani, Zahid Ahmed, Adeel Hussain, Areeba Habib, Asim Azhar, Nabeel, Muneeb Butt, Ali Safina, Aijazz Aslam and Agha Ali can be spotted on the team’s official Instagram handle.

 

 

Read: Pakistan Super League 2020 to have a star-studded opening ceremony

 

Quetta Gladiators

 

Defending champions Quetta Gladiators have garnered support from Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali and Faakhir so far. And then Quetta has mentors like Sir Vivian Richards rooting for them.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We welcome The Superstar Bilal Ashraf in Gladiator Family! #WeTheGladiators #PurpleForce #ShaanePakistan #HBLPSLV

A post shared by Quetta Gladiators (@quetta.gladiators) on

 

Peshawar Zalmi

 

Peshawar Zalmi’s upbeat PSL anthem features Hania Aamir and Mehwish Hayat. The two stars can be seen grooving on the tune showing their support. Like the track we feel people would like to see Hania and Mehwish inside the stadium as well.

 

 

We are eagerly waiting to find out who will represent Islamabad United, Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars. We also can’t wait to witness the star-studded opening ceremony scheduled for today. News is that as many as 350 artists will perform in the inaugural ceremony.

Here’s where you can check the complete schedule of matches.

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
HUM Women Leaders Award honours local and international female icons
You might also like
Pakistan Super League
Pakistan Super League 2020 to have a star-studded opening ceremony
February 19, 2020
Pakistan Super League
Pakistan Super League’s latest ad campaign is a blatant copy of old Indian TVCs
February 10, 2020
PSL
Ali Zafar reveals why he didn’t sing the PSL anthem this year
January 20, 2019
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Enter your email address below.