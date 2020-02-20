Celebrities & PSL 2020: Who is rooting for which team?

Cricket fever is high as the fifth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is about to kick off today in the evening. What’s most exciting is that it is the first time the entire cricketing tournament will be held only in Pakistan, with the opening ceremony scheduled to take place in Karachi along with the first match. The rest of the matches will shuffle between Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Rawalpindi and Karachi.

We know Pakistanis are cricket enthusiasts, and PSL and celebrities go hand in hand as many of our favourite stars are team ambassadors. So it’s a given to anticipate a certain vigour from celebrities whenever PSL is about to begin and thankfully, they haven’t disappointed us this time. Social media is abuzz with stars posting about their favourite teams and we can’t wait for the clashes to begin!

Here’s a list of who is supporting which team in PSL 2020:

Karachi Kings

We feel the city of lights has got massive support system to cheer for the team as plethora of celebs are on-board. Wasim Akram, Maria Wasti, Tooba Siddiqui, Farhan Saeed, Urwa Hocane, Sunita Marshall, Hassan Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Sarwat Gilani, Zahid Ahmed, Adeel Hussain, Areeba Habib, Asim Azhar, Nabeel, Muneeb Butt, Ali Safina, Aijazz Aslam and Agha Ali can be spotted on the team’s official Instagram handle.

Quetta Gladiators

Defending champions Quetta Gladiators have garnered support from Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali and Faakhir so far. And then Quetta has mentors like Sir Vivian Richards rooting for them.

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi’s upbeat PSL anthem features Hania Aamir and Mehwish Hayat. The two stars can be seen grooving on the tune showing their support. Like the track we feel people would like to see Hania and Mehwish inside the stadium as well.

We are eagerly waiting to find out who will represent Islamabad United, Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars. We also can’t wait to witness the star-studded opening ceremony scheduled for today. News is that as many as 350 artists will perform in the inaugural ceremony.

